Katy Perry Apologizes for Canceling Festival Performance at Last Minute Over 'Crowd Safety Concerns': 'This Is Beyond My Control'

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Katy Perry apologized to fans after she was forced to bow out of the Werchter Boutique music festival in Belgium. The "Firework" singer announced that her performance had been canceled just hours before she was set to take the stage on June 27. Perry said the decision to cancel her triumphant first performance back at Werchter Boutique since 2009 was "beyond [her] control."

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Source: MEGA Katy Perry was set to headline the Werchter Boutique Festival in Belgium.

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"Sadly, my set at Werchter Boutique tonight can’t happen due to a government-mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I was backstage at the show in the middle of hair and makeup when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice. I am just as unhappy as you are," she added. "Unfortunately, this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost."

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'This Is Beyond My Control'

Perry accompanied the emotional announcement with a photo of her smoking a cigarette in a robe with her would-be costume hanging beside her. "I am sorry I can’t change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can’t be together tonight. I was looking forward to being back after 17 years, I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again," Perry concluded. "I love you all, and please get home safe."

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Source: MEGA Katy Perry's set was canceled due to sever weather concerns.

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Europe is experiencing an extreme heat wave, bumping temperatures at the festival up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. In the evening, the government issued a severe thunderstorm warning, prompting the decision to send festivalgoers home. "Werchter Boutique will end after Pitbull’s concert," the festival announced on social media Saturday night. "Following consultation with the Rock Werchter safety committee, in which all authorities and the organization are represented, it has been decided that Werchter Boutique will end at 9 pm this evening." "This decision was taken in response to the weather forecast, which predicts severe thunderstorms from midnight onwards at the earliest," it added.

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Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Pitbull were the headliners at the one day festival.

Pitbull and Katy Perry were set to headline the event. Other artists featured at the popular Belgian festival included Mika, James Arthur, Pommellien Thijs, Roxy Dekker and Emmy D'arc. However, Perry's performance was the only one that did not go on. She was scheduled to perform a 90-minute set beginning at 10 pm. "By bringing the festival to a close early, we can ensure that the exit of visitors proceeds in a safe and orderly manner, allowing everyone to return home calmly," the festival's statement concluded. "The safety and health of everyone present is always our top priority."

Source: MEGA Katy Perry is amid a European festival tour.