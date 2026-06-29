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Katy Perry Apologizes for Canceling Festival Performance at Last Minute Over 'Crowd Safety Concerns': 'This Is Beyond My Control'

Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry apologized for canceling a performance last minute.

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June 29 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

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Katy Perry apologized to fans after she was forced to bow out of the Werchter Boutique music festival in Belgium.

The "Firework" singer announced that her performance had been canceled just hours before she was set to take the stage on June 27.

Perry said the decision to cancel her triumphant first performance back at Werchter Boutique since 2009 was "beyond [her] control."

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Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry was set to headline the Werchter Boutique Festival in Belgium.

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"Sadly, my set at Werchter Boutique tonight can’t happen due to a government-mandated cancellation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I was backstage at the show in the middle of hair and makeup when this news was delivered, and they gave me no choice. I am just as unhappy as you are," she added. "Unfortunately, this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost."

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'This Is Beyond My Control'

Source: @KatyPerry/Instagram

Katy Perry posed after canceling her festival set.

Perry accompanied the emotional announcement with a photo of her smoking a cigarette in a robe with her would-be costume hanging beside her.

"I am sorry I can’t change the weather, and even sorrier that all of us can’t be together tonight. I was looking forward to being back after 17 years, I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again," Perry concluded. "I love you all, and please get home safe."

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Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry's set was canceled due to sever weather concerns.

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Europe is experiencing an extreme heat wave, bumping temperatures at the festival up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. In the evening, the government issued a severe thunderstorm warning, prompting the decision to send festivalgoers home.

"Werchter Boutique will end after Pitbull’s concert," the festival announced on social media Saturday night. "Following consultation with the Rock Werchter safety committee, in which all authorities and the organization are represented, it has been decided that Werchter Boutique will end at 9 pm this evening."

"This decision was taken in response to the weather forecast, which predicts severe thunderstorms from midnight onwards at the earliest," it added.

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Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Pitbull were the headliners at the one day festival.

Pitbull and Katy Perry were set to headline the event. Other artists featured at the popular Belgian festival included Mika, James Arthur, Pommellien Thijs, Roxy Dekker and Emmy D'arc.

However, Perry's performance was the only one that did not go on. She was scheduled to perform a 90-minute set beginning at 10 pm.

"By bringing the festival to a close early, we can ensure that the exit of visitors proceeds in a safe and orderly manner, allowing everyone to return home calmly," the festival's statement concluded. "The safety and health of everyone present is always our top priority."

Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry is amid a European festival tour.

Perry has been touring her way around Europe, performing at several festivals and solo shows after releasing her new single, "Watch it Burn."

The 41-year-old will head to the United Kingdom next to perform at Depot Live and Blenheim Palace Festival.

Music festival season in Europe is under attack as rising heatwaves threaten the safety and wellbeing on attendees, reported BBC.

Several events have been canceled or cut short due to extreme heat warnings. The unprecedented temperature rise has been responsible for 1,300 excess deaths.

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