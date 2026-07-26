Katy Perry Almost Has a Wardrobe Malfunction During Switzerland Concert: Watch

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The show must go on. Katy Perry almost suffered a jaw-dropping wardrobe malfunction during her set at Europe's Paléo Festival on Saturday, July 25. The "Roar" singer, 41, was playing a concert in Switzerland where she had to take a pause to fix her outfit.

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During her set tonight at @PaleoFestival in Switzerland 🇨🇭, @katyperry had to fix her dress mid-performance. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/FYdOfsH2WR — Katy Perry Fanclub (@TeamKPFC) July 26, 2026 Source: @TeamKPFC/X Katy Perry found herself in a bit of a pickle during her latest concert.

In video footage captured by fans online, Perry donned a bright orange crop top and matching shorts for her performance. A part of her shirt came undone and stagehands had to help reattach the pieces back on.

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Katy Perry's Crew Had to Stitch Her Back Up While on Stage

Source: @TeamKPFC/X Katy Perry paused her set to fix her outfit.

While Perry waited for the crew to finish up her look, she joked to the audience that the seamstress spoke French. "My back is falling off... oh well," Perry quipped to the audience. "It just happens you know — in front of 35,000 people." "You're doing great," the "California Gurls" crooner said to the staff as they stitched her outfit back up.

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Source: @TeamKPFC/X 'The show will go on!' Katy Perry said.

She then continued to hype up the seamstress and her assistant, Patrick, and urged the crowd to chant for them. Once the pair were finished altering her top, Perry took her white guitar back from another crew member and finished out her concert. "Thank you so much. The show will go on!" Perry gushed.

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Katy Perry Blasted Donald Trump for Using Her Song 'Firework' in a TikTok

Source: MEGA Katy Perry slammed the White House for using her music in a TikTok.

Just hours before her Swiss concert, the "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" songstress slammed Donald Trump and the White House for using her hit 2010 single "Firework" in their TikTok video showing military action. “Iran has been warned,” the video’s caption said. Perry then took to her X account on Saturday to criticize the administration for playing her song. “I am deeply appalled and angry to see ‘Firework’ used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it,” she wrote.

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Kesha Also Slammed the White House for Using Her Music

Source: MEGA Kesha also criticized the administration for putting her song 'Blow' in a video about navy missiles.