Katy Perry Almost Has a Wardrobe Malfunction During Switzerland Concert: Watch
July 26 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET
The show must go on.
Katy Perry almost suffered a jaw-dropping wardrobe malfunction during her set at Europe's Paléo Festival on Saturday, July 25.
The "Roar" singer, 41, was playing a concert in Switzerland where she had to take a pause to fix her outfit.
In video footage captured by fans online, Perry donned a bright orange crop top and matching shorts for her performance.
A part of her shirt came undone and stagehands had to help reattach the pieces back on.
Katy Perry's Crew Had to Stitch Her Back Up While on Stage
While Perry waited for the crew to finish up her look, she joked to the audience that the seamstress spoke French.
"My back is falling off... oh well," Perry quipped to the audience. "It just happens you know — in front of 35,000 people."
"You're doing great," the "California Gurls" crooner said to the staff as they stitched her outfit back up.
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She then continued to hype up the seamstress and her assistant, Patrick, and urged the crowd to chant for them.
Once the pair were finished altering her top, Perry took her white guitar back from another crew member and finished out her concert.
"Thank you so much. The show will go on!" Perry gushed.
Katy Perry Blasted Donald Trump for Using Her Song 'Firework' in a TikTok
Just hours before her Swiss concert, the "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" songstress slammed Donald Trump and the White House for using her hit 2010 single "Firework" in their TikTok video showing military action.
“Iran has been warned,” the video’s caption said. Perry then took to her X account on Saturday to criticize the administration for playing her song.
“I am deeply appalled and angry to see ‘Firework’ used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it,” she wrote.
Kesha Also Slammed the White House for Using Her Music
“I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for,” she went on. “My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare.”
Several other music artists, including Ariana Grande, Kesha and Sabrina Carpenter, also slammed the government for using their pop songs for their political agenda in recent years.
Back in March, Kesha, 39, hit back at the White House for using her song "Blow" in a clip featuring navy missiles. “It’s come to my attention that the White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane.”