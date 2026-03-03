Kesha Rips White House for Using Her Music, Says Donald Trump Is a 'Criminal Predator'
March 3 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Pop singer Kesha blasted the White House for using her 2010 hit song "Blow" in a social media video that she said "makes light of war.”
The White House's official TikTok account posted a video titled "Lethality," which featured footage of military jets launching missiles at a naval ship, set to the lyric "This place about to blow.”
The video was released shortly after the U.S. and Israel reportedly launched coordinated military strikes against Iran.
'Love Always Trumps Hate'
Kesha hit back in a social media post on Monday, March 3, calling the video "disgusting and inhumane" and stating she does not approve of her music being used to "incite violence and threaten war.”
“It’s come to my attention that the White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war. Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind,” she wrote.
“Love always trumps hate. Please love yourself and each other during times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for,” she added.
'Don't Let This Distract Us From the Fact That Criminal Predator Donald Trump Appears in the Files'
The “TiK ToK” singer then went in for the slay.
“Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times,” she added.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md) reported that searches for "Donald Trump" in unredacted Jeffrey Epstein documents returned "more than a million times.”
Kesha Wasn't Playing Around
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung mocked the singer's outrage, suggesting that such complaints only drive more views to the administration's videos.
“All these ‘singers’ keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re b------- about. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Cheung wrote.
Kesha snapped back and said, “Stop using my music, perverts @WhiteHouse.”
The 39-year-old singer is part of a growing list of artists who have recently objected to the unauthorized use of their music by the Trump administration for promotional or political purposes.
Sabrina Carpenter Also Slammed the White House for Using Her Music
Sabrina Carpenter slammed the use of her song "Juno" in a video depicting ICE arrests, while Olivia Rodrigo condemned the use of her music in a video about self-deportation as "racist, hateful propaganda.”
Kenny Loggins demanded the removal of his greatest hit "Danger Zone" from an AI-generated video of the POTUS as a fighter pilot.
SZA called out the administration for using her SNL performance audio in pro-ICE posts, and wrote on X, “White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK."