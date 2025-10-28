or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Bikini Pics
PHOTOS

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny String Bikini After 50 Cent's Brutal Diss: Photos

Split photo of Kayla Nicole and 50 Cent
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram;mega

Kayla Nicole rocked a string bikini on vacation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Kayla Nicole is ignoring her haters!

On Tuesday, October 28, the model reposted a friend's video to her Instagram Story that showed her wading around in crystal clear water while on vacation.

"Last swim @iamkaylanicole," her pal captioned the sultry upload.

Kayla Nicole Rocks String Bikini

Photo of Kayla Nicole wore a string bikini during her 'last swim' on vacation.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram

Kayla Nicole wore a string bikini during her 'last swim' on vacation.

The star, 33, donned an animal print bikini and turned around in the water to give everyone a look at her behind.

She accessorized with a brown hat and some jewelry.

Nicole's fans left plenty of compliments in the comments, with one writing, "Okay girl we will all take our a-- into that gym," while another wrote, "whewwww 😍😍."

50 Cent Disses Kayla Nicole

Photo of The model turned around in the water to show off every angle of her physique.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram

The model turned around in the water to show off every angle of her physique.

The clip comes shortly after 50 Cent dissed the social media star while he raved over her ex Travis Kelce's romance with fiancée Taylor Swift.

The drama occurred when the 50-year-old rapper was asked about the singer, 35, name-dropping him in her new song "Ruin the Friendship."

"I like her boyfriend, too. I like the team. I like KC," he noted, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs. "I like the whole thing."

MORE ON:
Bikini Pics

"Do you like them together?" asked the reporter.

"I do, I do. I like it a lot better than the last thing [Kelce] had going on," quipped the actor with a huge grin spread across his face. "Just a lot better."

Did Taylor Swift Shade Kayla Nicole?

Photo of The influencer dated Travis Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022.
Source: mega

The influencer dated Travis Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022.

Nicole and Kelce, 36, dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

Their old romance resurfaced after Swift released the track "Opalite" on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Lyrics rumored to be about their failed relationship included, "You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / And you were just a pose." Fans pointed to a video in which Nicole filmed herself and the NFL star while he looked annoyed and asked if they could leave.

Photo of Fans thought Taylor Swift's song 'Opalite' threw shade at the model.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram;mega

Fans thought Taylor Swift's song 'Opalite' threw shade at the model.

A few days later, the influencer hinted at the situation on an episode of her podcast, "The Pregame With Kayla Nicole."

"It’s so strange — if people want to talk about me and that’s what they want to do with their lives, then OK. Let them do it," the star stated.

"As someone who obsesses over the fact that I, on a daily basis, am terrified of my comments, am terrified of my DMs — I don’t want to be triggered, I don’t want to care, I don’t want to look — but you’re f------ right. If you’re going to talk s--- and run your mouth, please do it so I can pay a bill around here," she continued, referring to how higher engagement with her page puts more money in her pockets.

