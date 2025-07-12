or
Sizzling and Unfiltered: Kayla Nicole's Steamiest Photos That Set Social Media on Fire

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole's daring photos on social media keep raising the bar.

By:

July 12 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Queen of the Night

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole makes waves online whenever she posts sizzling photos of herself.

Kayla Nicole always leaves her followers speechless with her social media updates.

In March, the sports journalist owned the moment as she posed in a dark blue, off-the-shoulder dress paired with black high-heeled sandals. The ensemble's sheer design delicately embraced her contours while the cutouts exposed her curves and cleavage.

"What he said…" she captioned the post.

New Year, Same Stunner

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole previously dated Travis Kelce, who is now Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

Nicole stole the spotlight in a January photoset, posing in a black, strapless, body-hugging dress with a lace-up corset design and a sheer skirt that left little to the imagination. To amp up her look, she accessorized with hoop earrings, a gold chain necklace and a matching cuff bracelet.

She wrote, "New year, same motion baby."

Flaunting Her Beach Body

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

She said she is 'more than just Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend.'

"3 places I'm not going this summer - out of my way, back & forth, labor & delivery," Nicole captioned an August 2024 post, in which she accentuated her hourglass figure in a white halter-style silk dress with cutouts that left the sides of her torso exposed.

Boat Day

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated in 2017.

During a boat ride, Nicole showed off her pert posterior in a barely-there two-piece bikini while strutting on the deck, accessorizing with white sunglasses.

"Boat days are a form of therapy I vehemently stand by," she shared in the caption.

Soaking Up the Sun

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

They went public after Travis Kelce's split from Maya Benberry.

Wearing a black two-piece bikini, Nicole radiated irresistible charm under the sun while holding a bowl of fruit salad during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas in April 2024.

She playfully captioned the upload, "back it up and dump it."

Sizzling Hot

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Nicole revealed her sun-kissed skin during a sun-drenched boat ride in March 2024, leaving her followers breathless as she pulled up a dark green shirt to reveal a skimpy green bikini with thin straps.

"Sorry for being so funny and fine. Idk what's wrong with me," she wrote.

Pretty in Pink

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce broke up in May 2022.

The sports broadcaster offered a glimpse of her backside in a pink babydoll dress with a V-shaped back and lace detailing. She complemented her daring outfit with a pair of strappy high heels.

Nicole said in the October 2023 update, "For your viewing pleasure."

One Summer Day

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

She said she was done dating athletes after her split from Travis Kelce.

Sporting a black strapless bandeau-style top and a matching high-leg bikini bottom, Nicole showcased her sculpted abs in photos from her July 2023 tropical getaway. She also wore a wide-brimmed sun hat for additional sun protection.

Florida Getaway

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

According to Kayla Nicole, Swifties sent her negative messages after Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce.

"Oh Miami, you're such a cutie," Nicole captioned the June 2023 post, in which she made waves in a daringly skimpy pink bikini while basking in the sun on a white cushioned chair.

Blending With Nature

kayla nicole steamiest photos
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole owns the fitness brand Tribe Therepē.

In a February 2023 carousel of photos, Nicole nearly spilled out of her barely-there patterned bikini as she flaunted her curves while posing outdoors.

"You see it," she captioned the photoset.

