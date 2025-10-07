Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Shades Those Who 'Run Their Mouth' After Taylor Swift Drops 'Opalite'

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole fired back at critical social media comments just days after Taylor Swift seemingly referenced her on the singer’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl. “Mariah Carey said something so poignant the other day — love this queen,” Nicole, 33, explained to her guest, former TV host Joy Taylor, during the Saturday, October 4, episode of her podcast “The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Fired Back

Source: @kaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole addressed negative social media comments.

“She said, ‘It’s so strange — if people want to talk about me and that’s what they want to do with their lives, then OK. Let them do it,’” Nicole spilled. Taylor, 38, joked that the negative comments contribute to higher engagement on her social media accounts, ultimately translating to additional revenue.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Appears to Shade Kayla Nicole

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift appeared to mention Kayla Nicole on her album 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

“As someone who obsesses over the fact that I, on a daily basis, am terrified of my comments, am terrified of my DMs — I don’t want to be triggered, I don’t want to care, I don’t want to look — but you’re f------ right,” the influencer replied. “If you’re going to talk s--- and run your mouth, please do it so I can pay a bill around here.” Nicole has been at the center of controversy following the October 3 release of Swift’s album, The Life of a Showgirl. Many Swifties believe the track “Opalite” references Nicole’s former relationship with Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, whom she dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Delved Into Travis Kelce's Past

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift dropped many Easter eggs in her latest album.

In the track, Swift delved into her and her fiancé's past romances, with the second verse seemingly focused on one of the NFL star’s former flames. “You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone,” Swift sings in the lyrics. “You were in it for real, she was in her phone and you were just a pose.” Fans speculate the lyrics allude to a viral video of Nicole and Kelce, 36, bickering over wine, in which the Kansas City Chiefs star tells his then-partner, “Oh, my god. Get off your phone.”

Kayla Nicole Responds

Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole appeared to respond to Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' mention.