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Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Makes Case to Be Next Bachelorette After Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Is Scrapped

kayla nicole next bachelorette travis kelce ex
Source: MEGA; @iamkaylanicole/Instagram; @iamkaylanicolesweetie/TikTok

Kayla Nicole wants to become the next Bachelorette after Taylor Frankie Paul’s season was canceled.

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March 27 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

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Kayla Nicole is ready to hand out roses!

The model, who previously dated Travis Kelce, is throwing her hat in the ring to become the next lead of The Bachelorette after Taylor Frankie Paul’s season was officially canceled.

On Wednesday, March 25, Nicole took to TikTok to make her case in a fun, lighthearted way. In the clip, she lip-synced to a playful audio while listing off a series of over-the-top, made-up qualities to charm potential suitors.

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image of Kayla Nicole wants to be the next Bachelorette.
Source: @iamkaylanicolesweetie/TikTok

Kayla Nicole wants to be the next Bachelorette.

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“My audition to be the next ‘Bachelorette,'” she wrote in the video.

She doubled down in the caption, adding, “Hey @ABC, heard you need a stand in? 🌹😂 .”

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Source: @iamkaylanicolesweetie/TikTok
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image of Taylor Frankie Paul’s season was canceled.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul’s season was canceled.

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Her post quickly gained attention, especially given the drama surrounding the franchise right now.

ABC recently pulled the plug on Paul’s season following an alleged domestic dispute involving her and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. At the same time, production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was paused on March 16 amid the same controversy.

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A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed that a “domestic assault investigation” is ongoing.

Authorities also noted that “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [February] 24th and 25th.”

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Paul had originally been announced as the newest Bachelorette lead during a September 2025 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. At the time, the mom-of-three admitted she had some concerns about taking on the role.

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image of Kayla Nicole shared her audition in a TikTok video.
Source: MEGA

Kayla Nicole shared her audition in a TikTok video.

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“In my head, I’m like, ‘How do I make this work?’ I’m a co-parent. I have two baby daddies, not one, so I’m dealing with two different people,” Paul told host Alex Cooper. “My children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?”

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Following the cancelation, Paul opened up about how difficult things have been behind the scenes.

“I had a mental breakdown the other day on-camera, and it was just like, ‘Well, we have to be here. We’re contracted,’" she said in a March 20 interview while filming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5.

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image of Taylor Frankie Paul said she had a mental breakdown during filming.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul said she had a mental breakdown during filming.

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She continued, "No. This is not acting. I’m having a mental breakdown. I’m going home. That’s it, period."

Paul pointed to her intense filming schedule as a major factor, explaining that she only had a short break over the holidays between projects.

"I’m overwhelmed to the point that I feel suffocated. The emotional toll, it catches up to you, and I think I’ve been go-go-go that I have not processed s--- that actually hurts,” she admitted, adding that it was the "closest she's ever gotten" to quitting TV.

Still, she noted that filming The Bachelorette felt different in some ways.

Paul said she actually felt "healthier" while working on the dating show because she wasn’t in "survivor mode" like she often is "at home."

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