Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Makes Case to Be Next Bachelorette After Taylor Frankie Paul's Season Is Scrapped

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Source: @iamkaylanicolesweetie/TikTok Kayla Nicole wants to be the next Bachelorette.

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“My audition to be the next ‘Bachelorette,'” she wrote in the video. She doubled down in the caption, adding, “Hey @ABC, heard you need a stand in? 🌹😂 .”

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Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul’s season was canceled.

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Her post quickly gained attention, especially given the drama surrounding the franchise right now. ABC recently pulled the plug on Paul’s season following an alleged domestic dispute involving her and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. At the same time, production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was paused on March 16 amid the same controversy.

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A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed that a “domestic assault investigation” is ongoing. Authorities also noted that “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [February] 24th and 25th.”

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Paul had originally been announced as the newest Bachelorette lead during a September 2025 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. At the time, the mom-of-three admitted she had some concerns about taking on the role.

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Source: MEGA Kayla Nicole shared her audition in a TikTok video.

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“In my head, I’m like, ‘How do I make this work?’ I’m a co-parent. I have two baby daddies, not one, so I’m dealing with two different people,” Paul told host Alex Cooper. “My children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?”

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Following the cancelation, Paul opened up about how difficult things have been behind the scenes. “I had a mental breakdown the other day on-camera, and it was just like, ‘Well, we have to be here. We’re contracted,’" she said in a March 20 interview while filming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul said she had a mental breakdown during filming.

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She continued, "No. This is not acting. I’m having a mental breakdown. I’m going home. That’s it, period." Paul pointed to her intense filming schedule as a major factor, explaining that she only had a short break over the holidays between projects. "I’m overwhelmed to the point that I feel suffocated. The emotional toll, it catches up to you, and I think I’ve been go-go-go that I have not processed s--- that actually hurts,” she admitted, adding that it was the "closest she's ever gotten" to quitting TV.