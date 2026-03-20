'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast Warned ABC About Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Dangerous' Behavior Weeks Before 'Bachelorette' Cancelation

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The cast of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reportedly warned ABC about Taylor Frankie Paul's "dangerous" behavior in a heated Zoom call weeks before the network canceled The Bachelorette from airing. The roughly 30-minute conversation with network executives happened on March 7, where the cast raised concerns about Paul, 31, following an open "domestic assault investigation" involving the "MomTok" founder and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

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'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Stars Raised Concerns About Taylor Frankie Paul

Source: MEGA The cast of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' raised concerns about Taylor Frankie Paul before 'The Bachelorette' was canceled on March 19.

One cast member said they would not be comfortable filming with Paul as she was being investigated, according to audio obtained by a news outlet. "It’s a dangerous situation," the unidentified costar said during the meeting. "It’s a sad situation, and we don’t know how to navigate it, because Taylor is our friend." Sources told the outlet that the "purpose" of the meeting was to tell the Hulu stars that the network "cares about their safety, and they should not feel pressured to do press or film the show."

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'Seasoned Law Firm' Is Conducting an Investigation

Source: MEGA ABC has reportedly hired a 'seasoned law firm' to look into the allegations against Taylor Frankie Paul.

"The production company engaged a seasoned law firm to conduct an investigation of the competing and conflicting allegations that Taylor and Dakota had toward one another," the source continued. "It would have been inappropriate to engage in a dialogue regarding an ongoing investigation." During the meeting, Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television, reportedly said, "I don’t know a lot, nor do I want to know too much," while cast members gave their accounts of Paul's behavior. "This is not me putting my head in the sand, but it’s not me — you know, I don’t want to inquire, because I don’t know what that does," Mills said.

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'Distressing' Footage Resurfaced Between Taylor Frankie Paul and Ex Dakota Mortensen

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Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul was seen throwing barstools at Dakota Mortensen in shocking resurfaced footage.

Several cast members referenced "distressing" and "upsetting" video recordings of Paul’s alleged conduct, but did not detail the contents of them or play them on the call. The news comes after TMZ shared footage from a 2023 incident involving Mortensen, 33, and Paul on Thursday, March 19. The video, which appeared to be recorded by Mortensen, showed Paul throwing barstools at him while her 8-year-old daughter, Indy, was present. "Let me go! Stop! Dude, leave me alone..." Mortensen pleaded as she hurled silver chairs at him. "Your daughter is right here."

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The 8-year-old can be heard screaming for her mommy before Paul demanded Mortensen "get the f--- out." Hours after the footage was released, ABC canceled the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which was set to air on Sunday, March 22. A rep for Paul responded to the resurfaced video in a statement, saying, "It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old and selectively edited video on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior."

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Taylor Frankie Paul Previously Pled Guilty to Aggravated Assault

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in 2023.