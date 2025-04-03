or
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Vows to Never Be Seen With a Man 'Ever Again' Until She's Married Amid NFL Star's Romance With Taylor Swift

Photo of Kayla Nicole; picture of Travis Kelce.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram; MEGA

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce's on-again, off-again relationship began in 2017.

By:

April 3 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Being Travis Kelce's ex has redefined Kayla Nicole's dating habits ever since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023.

During the first episode of her new podcast "The Pre-Game" on Thursday, April 3, Nicole provided fans with a Q&A-styled conversation, where she answered various questions on wide-ranging topics.

Kayla Nicole said she'll never date someone publicly again after her split from Travis Kelce.

At one point, Nicole, 33, was asked: "Has dating someone who is in the public eye altered the way you move in relationships now?"

Joking that she "should've screened these questions" beforehand, the sports broadcaster answered, "absolutely," though she didn't mention Kelce, 35, by name.

Kayla Nicole's romance with Travis Kelce resurfaced online after he started dating Taylor Swift.

Appearing to address how the public's sometimes-invasive interest in Nicole heightened after Kelce started dating Swift, the social media influencer declared, "I am like John Cena now with men."

"You don’t see me. You don’t see me with a man, and you will never see me with a man until I’m married with kids. Scout’s honor," she declared.

Kayla Nicole was among fans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl.

While she's aware some men might find this approach to dating "sneaky," Nicole insisted: "In reality, I'm protecting me, and I'm protecting you."

"I don't think that I ever want to publicly date another man until I am absolutely sure that they are my long-term person," the former WAG explained. "I want to protect the things that mean most to me, and sometimes when you're a little too open and you're a little too transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, a world of entitlement."

She noted: "People want answers. People think that you owe them an explanation about every single thing in your relationship, every up and down and happy or sad moment."

Instead, Nicole is happily "dating and hiding" as she confessed her more-private lifestyle has been working in her favor.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023.

"I'm the queen of a private room in a back room in a corner closet. And I have no shame in it," she stated. "And honestly, to each his own. But for me, I feel like it’s working right now. And if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it."

Elsewhere in the episode, Nicole once again spoke about something related to Kelce without mentioning the NFL athlete by name.

After being asked whether she regretted attending the 2025 Super Bowl in February, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat Nicole's ex-boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs, the television personality was quick to respond.

"I didn’t think twice about it," she replied, appearing unbothered by being in the same vicinity as both Kelce and Swift. "The biggest day in sports? The biggest game of all the games? … I want to go to every game."

