Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Slams Football Star for Leaving Her With 'Full Responsibility' of Their Dogs 3 Years After Split
Kayla Nicole isn't shy about shading her ex Travis Kelce.
The TV personality, 33, called out the NFL player for leaving their dogs with her following their split.
"I have dogs with the previous partner, and I got both the dogs," she expressed on a Friday, May 9, podcast episode. Although she "love[s] her kids," she isn't too pleased with the expenses she got slapped with.
"I had a dog bill the other day that was $2,000," she revealed.
In August 2024, she shared a frustrating moment with the pooches — Chauncey Gallagher Kelce the First and Rambo — on Instagram.
"I woke up to not one, not two, not three, five piles of s--- in my house [of] liquid diarrhea [with] blood in the stool," she said of the incident, which led to a $1,000 receipt from the vet. "Do I have kids, or do I not have kids? Am I a single mother?"
The dog disaster ruined her "brand-new rug" and made her feel like she was "on the verge of a mental breakdown."
She followed up with an image of herself crying, captioned, "My face while reading all your get pet insurance messages when I barely want the health insurance/dental insurance/ car insurance/ life insurance/ renters insurance/ breathing air insurance that I got now."
Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce's Dating History
Nicole and Kelce started dating in 2017 after she slid into his direct messages on Instagram. They were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years before officially calling it quits in May 2022. The football star adopted Chauncey in 2017 and Rambo in 2018.
Three months after they broke up, she tweeted about experiencing "separation anxiety from [her] dog children." As for Nicole, she is happily detached and recently expressed how she is ready for others "stop calling [her] someone's ex."
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Relationship
Kelce has been in a relationship with Taylor Swift since the summer of 2023. They were romantically linked for the first time that September, and in October, they spent time together at an SNL after-party in New York. The Chiefs tight end courted the pop star by leaving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number at a Kansas City Eras Tour stop.
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she told an outlet at the time of attending a September 2023 Chiefs home match. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
Despite all the scruitny, doesn't let the highly public nature of their connection faze her.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she explained. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."