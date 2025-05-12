Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Slams Football Star for Leaving Her With 'Full Responsibility' of Their Dogs 3 Years After Split

Kayla Nicole let her strong opinions about her ex Travis Kelce be known.

The TV personality, 33, called out the NFL player for leaving their dogs with her following their split.

"I had a dog bill the other day that was $2,000," she revealed.

"I have dogs with the previous partner, and I got both the dogs," she expressed on a Friday, May 9, podcast episode . Although she "love[s] her kids," she isn't too pleased with the expenses she got slapped with.

In August 2024, she shared a frustrating moment with the pooches — Chauncey Gallagher Kelce the First and Rambo — on Instagram.

"I woke up to not one, not two, not three, five piles of s--- in my house [of] liquid diarrhea [with] blood in the stool," she said of the incident, which led to a $1,000 receipt from the vet. "Do I have kids, or do I not have kids? Am I a single mother?"

The dog disaster ruined her "brand-new rug" and made her feel like she was "on the verge of a mental breakdown."

She followed up with an image of herself crying, captioned, "My face while reading all your get pet insurance messages when I barely want the health insurance/dental insurance/ car insurance/ life insurance/ renters insurance/ breathing air insurance that I got now."