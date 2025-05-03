Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Are 'Madly in Love': 'They Are Truly Best Friends'
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are on cloud nine, with an insider revealing to In Touch that their relationship is thriving!
"They're madly in love and such a good match," the insider dished.
Insiders say the secret to their strong bond lies in their dynamic: Grant, 52, "balances him out and brings him a lot of calm."
The source added: "The really beautiful thing about their relationship is they are truly best friends. There is no one Keanu would rather spend time with than Alexandra."
Reeves, now 60, and Grant's love story began at a dinner party in 2009, where friendship blossomed into a creative partnership. After Reeves enlisted Grant to illustrate his poetry book, Ode to Happiness, in 2011, they established their publishing company, X Artists Books, as business partners in 2017.
Officially dating since the summer of 2017, they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019. Though they've kept their relationship details mostly private, a source previously confirmed in April 2024 that the couple is dreaming up their perfect wedding together.
"Keanu and Alexandra were friends for many years before their relationship turned romantic, and it feels like the right time to make a commitment to each other," the insider disclosed. "They're not doing this for anybody but themselves. They're soulmates and they want to spend the rest of their lives together."
When it comes to their wedding, the couple is all about simplicity. "It wouldn't be like Keanu and Alexandra to book a fancy venue and have a big party," the insider shared. "They want a quiet, simple ceremony with their closest friends and family, and why not do it in their own backyard? It's the perfect place."
And it sounds like their nearest and dearest will be included on the guest list, especially Keanu's close pals, Sandra Bullock and Alex Winter. "Keanu is very close to Sandra, and he and Alex are best buds," the source revealed.
However, the stars are "very much a normal couple. They both work hard and then enjoy life together."
"They're both homebodies," the insider spilled. "They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best."