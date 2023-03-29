Keanu Reeves Adorably Admits His 'Last Moment Of Bliss' Was 'Laughing & Giggling In Bed' With 'My Honey' Alexandra Grant
Unlike his action-packed acting roles, Keanu Reeves is the ultimate romantic!
During an interview published Tuesday, March 28, the John Wick: Chapter 4 star opened up about the last time he truly felt happy.
Reeves didn't have to think twice when questioned about when his "last moment of bliss" was.
"A couple of days ago with my honey," the 58-year-old responded of his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.
"We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great," Reeves continued of his lovely lady — who he officially started dating in 2019 after 10 years of friendship. "It was just really nice to be together.”
Reeves and Grant's bursting love for one another dates all the way back to more than a decade ago in 2009 when the couple met for the very first time at a dinner party.
Their platonic-turned-pleasurable relationship has been going strong ever since, and now, the Canadian actor is ready to take the next big step in their romance — except paranoia and fear of rejection are holding him back, as OK! previously reported.
"He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," a source revealed in January of Reeves wanting to pop the question.
"He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect," the insider continued, noting how he and the visual artist "get along so well," and the possibility of destroying that would leave Reeves devastated.
"It's been so much fun hanging out because she's so cool and intellectual. She constantly astounds him," the source explained regarding one of the many things the Constantine star loves most about his girlfriend.
"It's really all in his head," the insider added of his engagement desires. "No one but Keanu really thinks she'll say no."
"Alexandra thinks the world of him. They've been inseparable these past few years," they pointed out. “She's accompanied him on his shoots, including Berlin for The Matrix 4, and she's been a tireless supporter of his other endeavors, like his writing and music."
“He just needs to build up his confidence — and shake those jitters," the source concluded at the time.
People spoke to Reeves during an interview.