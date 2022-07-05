Keanu Reeves 'Happily' Responded To Young Kid's Questions After Landing At New York Airport

He's just that nice! After Keanu Reeves hopped off his flight, he was approached by an adoring fan, and instead of brushing him off, the actor was nothing but kind.

"Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…" TV producer Andrew Kimmel wrote alongside a photo via Twitter.