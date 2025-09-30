What Is Keith Urban's Net Worth? Inside Nicole Kidman's Estranged Husband's Career

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Keith Urban's Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban has expanded his empire in the industry, building a $75 million net worth as a musician.

Keith Urban has successfully established a name for himself as a musician beyond his home country. The New Zealand-born and Australian-raised singer-songwriter has been serenading his fans across the globe for more than three decades. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Urban has a net worth of $75 million.

Article continues below advertisement

How Does Keith Urban Make Money?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban has won numerous accolades over the years.

Before becoming one of country music's biggest singers and most talented musicians in the world, Urban began building his empire by dropping his self-titled debut album in Australia in 1991. He took the global stage in 1999 with the release of his self-titled American debut album via Capitol Records Nashville. Urban continued his string of hit albums in the years that followed: Golden Road (2002), Be Here (2004), Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Thing (2006), Defying Gravity (2009), Get Closer (2010), Fuse (2013), Ripcord (2016), Graffiti U (2018) and The Speed of Now Part 1 (2020). Four years after releasing the multi-genre record, the country singer unveiled his latest album, High, which features hit tracks like "Wildside," "Straight Line," "Messed Up As Me" and "Go Home W U." Since his debut, Urban has brought home accolades for his work as a singer, songwriter and producer. In January, he was inducted into the Roll of Renown during the 53rd Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth, Australia. "Keith's influence on the global country music scene is on-going and immeasurable," executive producer of the Toyota Golden Guitar Awards, Peter Ross, said. "His dedication to the genre, his boundary-pushing artistry, and his unwavering commitment to music make him a natural choice for the Roll of Renown." Urban also received the Golden Guitar Award for Top Selling Australian Country Album of the Year for High. When he is not making music, the 57-year-old musician is on the road for his tour. Most recently, he wrapped up his High in Vegas residency, which had five sold-out nights at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. In a September 2024 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Urban confessed he "resisted" doing concerts "for years, years and years." "It felt like it would be the same thing over and over again," he added after comparing it to "an episode of Severance."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban Also Has a TV Career

Source: MEGA Keith Urban has worked on various TV shows.

In addition to the music industry, Urban has expanded his TV empire. He previously served as a vocal coach in the Australian version of The Voice. Then, American Idol added him to its four-person panel in 2012, replacing Steven Tyler. In November 2024, CBS announced it had tapped Urban to appear as a headliner in the competition series, The Road. "I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists," said the "Wild Hearts" singer. "For me, touring has always been my first love," Urban continued. "It's where the rubber meets the road. But it's the only road to take if you want to be a performer."

Keith Urban Struggled With Addiction

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman staged an intervention for Keith Urban after their marriage.