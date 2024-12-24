Inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Relationship: A Timeline
January 2005: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Met for the First Time
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman first crossed paths at the G'Day USA Gala, an event honoring Australians in Los Angeles, in 2005. Although they exchanged numbers, the "Somebody Like You" singer reportedly did not contact her until four months later.
"I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true!" Kidman said of Urban in a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
The Far and Away actress later revealed she realized Urban "was the one" when they were living in New York City.
May 2006: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Got Engaged
Following Urban and Kidman's appearance at the United Nations Development Fund for Women's 30th anniversary gala, she clarified that he "was not just" her "boyfriend."
"He's actually my fiancé," she told People, confirming their engagement.
June 2006: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Tied the Knot
Urban and Kidman returned to their home country and tied the knot on June 25, 2006.
October 2006: Nicole Kidman Staged an Intervention for Keith Urban
Amid the "Wild Hearts" hitmaker's alcohol abuse struggles, Kidman staged an intervention and helped him check into rehab to treat his addiction.
In January 2007, a representative for Urban confirmed he was released from the facility after undergoing three months of treatment.
July 2008: They Welcomed Their First Child
The couple's first child, Sunday Rose, was born on July 7, 2008.
"We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl," Urban and Kidman said in a statement. "She's an absolute delight."
Then-new father also shared a separate message on his website to express his gratitude to everyone.
"We want to thank everybody that has kept us in their thoughts and prayers. We feel very blessed and grateful that we can share this joy with all of you today," said the country singer.
December 2010: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Second Child Was Born
Two years after their first child's birth, Urban and Kidman welcomed their second daughter via surrogate.
"Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," the parents said in a statement. "No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."
September 2014: Keith Urban Consoled Nicole Kidman After Her Father's Death
In September 2014, Nicole's father, Antony Kidman, fell to his death following a suspected heart attack at a hotel in Singapore.
During the funeral, Keith comforted his wife and delivered a heartwarming performance of "Amazing Grace."
September 2020: Keith Urban Gushed About Nicole Kidman
While appearing on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Keith spoke highly of the Eyes Wide Shut actress, saying she was "the one that I was searching for."
"Everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was gonna go that road," said Keith. "It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever gonna get it right. This is your one shot. It felt so obvious."
June 2021: They Celebrated Their 15th Wedding Anniversary
Keith and Nicole marked the 15th anniversary of their nuptials on Instagram.
The Practical Magic actress shared a photo of her husband licking her neck, while Keith uploaded a snap of the couple hugging.
August 2021: Nicole Kidman Shared How Keith Urban Reacts to Her S-- Scenes
Sharing what Keith thinks of her onscreen raunchy scenes, Nicole revealed he "understands all of it" and "does not get involved."
"He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in," she explained to Daily Pop.
A source shared a similar sentiment with Daily Mail on October 24, saying Keith "sees it as her art."
"Keith isn't wincing during these types of scenes, he knows it is just part of the story," said the insider.
January 2022: Nicole Kidman Discussed Their Relationship
In a 2022 interview with Gayle King, the Rabbit Hole actress gushed about her husband months after celebrating their anniversary.
"I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," Nicole shared. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."