Inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Relationship: A Timeline

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman first crossed paths at the G'Day USA Gala, an event honoring Australians in Los Angeles, in 2005. Although they exchanged numbers, the "Somebody Like You" singer reportedly did not contact her until four months later.

"I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true!" Kidman said of Urban in a 2017 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

The Far and Away actress later revealed she realized Urban "was the one" when they were living in New York City.