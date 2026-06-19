Keith Urban Admits Music Pivot 'Wasn’t Planned' After Sparking Concerns With 'Anxious' Red Carpet Appearance Post-Nicole Kidman Divorce
June 19 2026, Updated 3:03 p.m. ET
In an interview with the Today show on Thursday, June 18, Keith Urban shared that he is back with new music, and it sounds different.
The country star, 58, has pivoted his focus to what he calls more of a yacht rock sound for his new album, Flow State, which features covers of 70's and 80's classics we all know and love.
The announcement comes after a source told Deuxmoi on a Thursday, June 11, podcast episode of "Deux/U" that ex-wife Nicole Kidman, 58, is allegedly dating someone new.
It was claimed that Kidman and a high-profile entertainment executive have been developing a relationship quietly over the past few months, keeping it out of the public eye.
'It Wasn't Planned'
Urban shared, "It wasn't planned. Let's put it that way," about the new direction.
"I bought a studio in Nashville and I spent about nine months getting it back up and running. And by the time it was ready to hit record, and see if it all works, I was about to start the High and Alive tour, and I wanted to record something," the singer went on to say.
"I said, 'Let's just do a couple yacht rock songs,' because the songs were already written and arranged. It was just a way for everyone to play and record and see if everything works," he added.
The new sound, though, isn't the only thing that's had fans paying close attention to the Australian star.
Awkward Appearance
- 'Mid-Life Crisis': Keith Urban Trolled for 'Odd' Outfit at 2026 ACM Awards After Nicole Kidman Divorce — See Photos
- Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Have 'Finally Buried the Hatchet' 2 Decades After Bitter Split: Insider
- How Nicole Kidman Is Using 'Punk Rock Aesthetic' to Shrug Off Keith Urban Divorce — And Rub His Face in What He's Missing
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His appearance at the American Country Music Awards in Las Vegas back in May sparked a wave of concern, with comments describing him as looking "embarrassed" and "anxious," leaving many wondering if everything was okay.
One commenter wrote, "I feel so bad for him," with another saying, "The limelight was always her jam, not his. Divorce isn't easy."
The End of an Era
The couple's 19-year marriage came to an end in January, following a summer 2025 separation that saw Urban quietly move out of the family home they had shared for years.
It marked the end of one of Hollywood's most high-profile relationships, one that had withstood years of public scrutiny and extended time apart due to both of their demanding careers.
Kidman filed, citing irreconcilable differences with both parties keeping things civil, agreeing to waive spousal and child support, and settling on the actress as the primary parent to their two teenage daughters.
Now, with a new chapter personally and creatively, Urban seems to be channeling it all into one thing that's always made sense to him: music.