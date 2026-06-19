NEWS Keith Urban Admits Music Pivot 'Wasn’t Planned' After Sparking Concerns With 'Anxious' Red Carpet Appearance Post-Nicole Kidman Divorce Source: MEGA Keith Urban shared in an interview that his new sound was not planned after a concerning red carpet appearance that followed his divorce. Olivia Callanan June 19 2026, Updated 3:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In an interview with the Today show on Thursday, June 18, Keith Urban shared that he is back with new music, and it sounds different. The country star, 58, has pivoted his focus to what he calls more of a yacht rock sound for his new album, Flow State, which features covers of 70's and 80's classics we all know and love. The announcement comes after a source told Deuxmoi on a Thursday, June 11, podcast episode of "Deux/U" that ex-wife Nicole Kidman, 58, is allegedly dating someone new. It was claimed that Kidman and a high-profile entertainment executive have been developing a relationship quietly over the past few months, keeping it out of the public eye.

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'It Wasn't Planned'

Source: MEGA Keith Urban shared that his new music was even a surprise to him.

Urban shared, "It wasn't planned. Let's put it that way," about the new direction. "I bought a studio in Nashville and I spent about nine months getting it back up and running. And by the time it was ready to hit record, and see if it all works, I was about to start the High and Alive tour, and I wanted to record something," the singer went on to say. "I said, 'Let's just do a couple yacht rock songs,' because the songs were already written and arranged. It was just a way for everyone to play and record and see if everything works," he added. The new sound, though, isn't the only thing that's had fans paying close attention to the Australian star.

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Awkward Appearance

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Source: MEGA Fans were worried after Keith Urban's appearance at the ACM Awards.

His appearance at the American Country Music Awards in Las Vegas back in May sparked a wave of concern, with comments describing him as looking "embarrassed" and "anxious," leaving many wondering if everything was okay. One commenter wrote, "I feel so bad for him," with another saying, "The limelight was always her jam, not his. Divorce isn't easy."

The End of an Era

Source: MEGA After 19 years of marriage, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split up.