Family Feud? Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Shades Dad Keith Urban After Parents' Shocking Divorce
April 28 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, shaded the country music singer on Instagram.
According to a report, Sunday, 17, appeared to unfollow her dad on the social media platform recently.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Broke Up in 2024 After 19 Years of Marriage
The move was temporary, since as of Tuesday, April 28, the two were back to following each other.
The Oscar winner and the songwriter, both 58, split late last year after almost 20 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce this past January. The former couple is also parents to daughter Faith Margaret, 15.
Sunday Rose Appeared to Snub Keith Urban in a Recent Interview
In an interview with Elle Australia that was published in March, Sunday appeared to snub the dad-of-two by not mentioning him in the profile.
However, she gushed over her mom, whom she called her "biggest inspiration in life," revealing Nicole is a "key part of everything" she does in her modeling career. Faith and Sunday reportedly spend most of their time with the Moulin Rouge star per the custody agreement.
“The girls have always been very close with their mother,” a source told Daily Mail last month. “They’ve made their own choices about their dad."
- Keith Urban's 'Fiery' Temper and Absence Has Resulted in Daughters Siding With Mom Nicole Kidman Amid Divorce: Source
- 'Numb' Keith Urban Putting on a 'Brave Front' After Being Snubbed by Daughter Sunday
- Nicole Kidman Demands Primary Custody in Divorce Battle With Keith Urban: Inside Her Strict Parenting Plan
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Sunday Rose and Sister Faith Margaret Are 'Hurt' Over Their Parents' Divorce
Sunday and Faith are also very “hurt and angry on Kidman's behalf” following their parents’ split.
“There’s some resentment against Keith. If they are blaming someone, it’s him, not her,” the insider explained, adding the guitarist also feels “worried” about his relationship with his daughters.
“He’s hurt, but he feels like he can patch things up,” the source said. “He doesn’t blame Nicole and it doesn’t seem like she’s alienating them from him.”
Keith Urban Has Been Linked to Younger Women Since the Split
“Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven’t rebounded,” another insider divulged. “Keith seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a mid-life crisis since the split.”
Since the Practical Magic actress and the Grammy winner went their separate ways, they reportedly haven't been speaking.
Keith is allegedly going through a "pathetic mid-life crisis" and living a "carefree lifestyle" following the divorce and has been linked to younger women in recent months, such as singer Karley Scott Collins, 25.
The Australian crooner was also rumored to have sparked a romance with 25-year-old musician Maggie Baugh — whom he sometimes performs with on his tour — though it was revealed she had a boyfriend.