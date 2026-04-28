Family Feud? Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Shades Dad Keith Urban After Parents' Shocking Divorce

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Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, shaded the country music singer on Instagram. According to a report, Sunday, 17, appeared to unfollow her dad on the social media platform recently.

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Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Broke Up in 2024 After 19 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The move was temporary, since as of Tuesday, April 28, the two were back to following each other. The Oscar winner and the songwriter, both 58, split late last year after almost 20 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce this past January. The former couple is also parents to daughter Faith Margaret, 15.

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Sunday Rose Appeared to Snub Keith Urban in a Recent Interview

Source: MEGA The pair married in 2006 and split in 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

In an interview with Elle Australia that was published in March, Sunday appeared to snub the dad-of-two by not mentioning him in the profile. However, she gushed over her mom, whom she called her "biggest inspiration in life," revealing Nicole is a "key part of everything" she does in her modeling career. Faith and Sunday reportedly spend most of their time with the Moulin Rouge star per the custody agreement. “The girls have always been very close with their mother,” a source told Daily Mail last month. “They’ve made their own choices about their dad."

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Sunday Rose and Sister Faith Margaret Are 'Hurt' Over Their Parents' Divorce

Source: MEGA Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret are 'hurt and angry' on their mother's behalf.

Sunday and Faith are also very “hurt and angry on Kidman's behalf” following their parents’ split. “There’s some resentment against Keith. If they are blaming someone, it’s him, not her,” the insider explained, adding the guitarist also feels “worried” about his relationship with his daughters. “He’s hurt, but he feels like he can patch things up,” the source said. “He doesn’t blame Nicole and it doesn’t seem like she’s alienating them from him.”

Keith Urban Has Been Linked to Younger Women Since the Split

Source: MEGA Keith Urban has reportedly been living a 'carefree lifestyle' since the divorce.