Keith Urban's 'Pathetic Mid-Life Crisis' Blamed for Shock Split From Nicole Kidman
April 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Keith Urban's behavior following his split from Nicole Kidman is being described by insiders as a "pathetic mid-life crisis", with sources telling OK! his actions in recent months played a central role in the breakdown of their 19-year marriage.
The 58-year-old country singer and Kidman, also 58, were once seen as one of Hollywood's most stable couples, but their relationship reportedly unraveled in September when Urban told the Oscar-winning actress he wanted out.
Kidman, who has continued to thrive professionally – attending the Academy Awards solo and promoting new projects including Scarpetta – is said to have been blindsided by the decision.
Meanwhile, Urban has been touring internationally, including a recent performance at London's O2 Arena, where he told fans: "We're here to friggin' forget about our lives outside of this arena."
A source close to the former couple has now told us: "From Nicole's point of view, the shift in Keith's behavior has been both sudden and profoundly disorienting. The man she's seeing now feels very different from the partner she spent nearly two decades building a life with, and that disconnect has been incredibly painful for her to process. It's not just about the separation itself – it's the sense that something fundamental has changed in him."
The insider added: "Among those close to Nic, there's a growing belief that he's going through what can only be described as a pathetic mid-life crisis – a phase where he's pursuing a new, more carefree lifestyle without fully confronting the consequences. To them, it looks like he's prioritizing short-term freedom and distraction over the long-term impact on his family, and that's where much of the frustration and concern is coming from."
The split has reportedly left communication between the pair at a standstill.
Another source said: "At the moment, communication between them is minimal and largely superficial. By the time things came to an end, the relationship had broken down to a point where meaningful dialogue was difficult, and that situation hasn't really shifted since. There's still a lot of distance there, both emotionally and practically."
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"What's surprised many people is how quickly Keith appears to have adapted to life on his own. Those who knew him as deeply committed to his family have found the change striking – it's as though he's stepped into an entirely different version of himself. That contrast has made it harder for those close to him, including Nicole, to reconcile the person he is now with the one they thought they knew," they added.
Urban's post-split lifestyle has also drawn attention, with reports linking him socially to younger figures within the music industry, including singer Karley Scott Collins, 25.
Insiders suggest this shift has not gone unnoticed by those close to Kidman and Urban's family.
The couple's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, are said to have remained primarily with Kidman, with sources indicating they have grown closer to their mother during the separation.
One source said: "The girls are very much in Nicole's corner and feel a strong instinct to look out for her. They've seen the situation unfold up close, rather than hearing about it from the outside, and that's naturally shaped how they feel. Their loyalty comes from that direct experience and the bond they share with their mother. There's definitely some lingering hurt when it comes to Keith, particularly around the way everything played out and how sudden it all felt. It's not something that's been brushed aside. Keith is aware of that tension and finds it hard to navigate, because he knows rebuilding those relationships is going to take time and effort."