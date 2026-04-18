Keith Urban's 'Pathetic Mid-Life Crisis' Blamed for Shock Split From Nicole Kidman 

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Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's relationship reportedly unraveled in September.

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Source: MEGA The split has reportedly left communication between the pair at a standstill.

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The insider added: "Among those close to Nic, there's a growing belief that he's going through what can only be described as a pathetic mid-life crisis – a phase where he's pursuing a new, more carefree lifestyle without fully confronting the consequences. To them, it looks like he's prioritizing short-term freedom and distraction over the long-term impact on his family, and that's where much of the frustration and concern is coming from." The split has reportedly left communication between the pair at a standstill. Another source said: "At the moment, communication between them is minimal and largely superficial. By the time things came to an end, the relationship had broken down to a point where meaningful dialogue was difficult, and that situation hasn't really shifted since. There's still a lot of distance there, both emotionally and practically."

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Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's communication is reportedly minimal after the divorce.

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"What's surprised many people is how quickly Keith appears to have adapted to life on his own. Those who knew him as deeply committed to his family have found the change striking – it's as though he's stepped into an entirely different version of himself. That contrast has made it harder for those close to him, including Nicole, to reconcile the person he is now with the one they thought they knew," they added. Urban's post-split lifestyle has also drawn attention, with reports linking him socially to younger figures within the music industry, including singer Karley Scott Collins, 25. Insiders suggest this shift has not gone unnoticed by those close to Kidman and Urban's family.

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Source: MEGA The pair share two daughters.