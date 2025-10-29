Keith Urban's 'Fiery' Temper and Absence Has Resulted in Daughters Siding With Mom Nicole Kidman Amid Divorce: Source
Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughters are allegedly taking their mom's side in the divorce.
A source close to the situation told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack that the country star's "fiery" temper has led to a rift between him and the girls. He shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret Urban, 14, with the actress.
Urban's absence in their lives is also apparently to blame. "They love their dad, but Nicole's been the constant. She's been there for every school event, every bedtime. Keith's been touring, filming — gone," the anonymous insider revealed.
The same source explained that the Big Little Lies star has "held it all together, so "they feel safest" with her.
"Nicole has the daughters emotionally and physically," they said, adding, "The loyalty lines are drawn — and they're standing with mom."
And it certainly seems as though Kidman "has" the girls, as she's been spotted with them recently.
Both accompanied her to the Chanel runway show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6.
Sunday Rose took to Instagram last Tuesday, October 21, to share some photos from Paris and included a snap of her mom throwing up the peace sign.
In another post from October 6, Sunday included a shot of herself posing with her younger sister at the Miu Miu show.
This new information follows another insider claiming that Urban has been leaning on his pal, fellow country singer Blake Shelton, during this stressful time.
A source told Globe that Shelton has invited Urban to "come over to his ranch and ride horses," as well as "have jam sessions."
"He’s also encouraging Keith to keep busy, write music and not beat himself up too much because it does no good to do that," they said.
Another source added, "Blake is the veteran of two failed marriages himself, and he’s learned how to survive a divorce, especially one that plays out in the public eye like Keith’s appears to be doing now."
Urban and Kidman were married in Sydney, Australia, on June 25, 2006, and welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose, in July 2008. Faith Margaret came along two years later in December 2010.
Both girls appear to be pursuing careers as models, with Sunday Rose hitting the catwalk for big brands like Dior and Calvin Klein this fall. She was also featured on the cover of Nylon's "It Girl" issue in August.
Meanwhile, Faith Margaret starred alongside her mom in an ad campaign for Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté in July.