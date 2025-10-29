NEWS Keith Urban's 'Fiery' Temper and Absence Has Resulted in Daughters Siding With Mom Nicole Kidman Amid Divorce: Source Source: mega; @sundayrose/instagram Nicole Kidman has been taking care of their two daughters during the couple's divorce. Allie Fasanella Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughters are allegedly taking their mom's side in the divorce. A source close to the situation told gossip columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack that the country star's "fiery" temper has led to a rift between him and the girls. He shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret Urban, 14, with the actress. Urban's absence in their lives is also apparently to blame. "They love their dad, but Nicole's been the constant. She's been there for every school event, every bedtime. Keith's been touring, filming — gone," the anonymous insider revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Keith Urban apparently has a 'fiery' temper.

The same source explained that the Big Little Lies star has "held it all together, so "they feel safest" with her. "Nicole has the daughters emotionally and physically," they said, adding, "The loyalty lines are drawn — and they're standing with mom." And it certainly seems as though Kidman "has" the girls, as she's been spotted with them recently.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram Nicole Kidman's daughters joined her at Paris Fashion week earlier this month.

Both accompanied her to the Chanel runway show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6. Sunday Rose took to Instagram last Tuesday, October 21, to share some photos from Paris and included a snap of her mom throwing up the peace sign. In another post from October 6, Sunday included a shot of herself posing with her younger sister at the Miu Miu show.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret have allegedly taken their mom's side in the divorce.

This new information follows another insider claiming that Urban has been leaning on his pal, fellow country singer Blake Shelton, during this stressful time. A source told Globe that Shelton has invited Urban to "come over to his ranch and ride horses," as well as "have jam sessions." "He’s also encouraging Keith to keep busy, write music and not beat himself up too much because it does no good to do that," they said. Another source added, "Blake is the veteran of two failed marriages himself, and he’s learned how to survive a divorce, especially one that plays out in the public eye like Keith’s appears to be doing now."

Source: mega Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were coming up on 20 years of marriage in 2026.