Who Is Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Model Daughter Sunday Rose? 7 Things to Know
Oct. 11 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Sunday Rose Is the Eldest Daughter of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's model daughter is making waves!
The estranged couple welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, on July 7, 2008, just over two years after they tied the knot in Australia.
"We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl," Keith and Nicole said in a statement after Sunday Rose was born. "She's an absolute delight."
The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer also shared a separate message on his website, writing, "We want to thank everybody that has kept us in their thoughts and prayers. We feel very blessed and grateful that we can share this joy with all of you today."
Sunday Rose Has One Biological Sibling and Two Step-Siblings
Sunday has one younger sibling, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, whom her parents welcomed on December 28, 2010, via gestational surrogate.
In addition to Faith, Sunday also has two step-siblings: Isabella "Bella" Jane and Connor. Nicole and Tom Cruise adopted them in 1992 and 1995, respectively, during their 11-year marriage.
"From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies," The Perfect Couple actress confessed in a 2007 interview with Vanity Fair. "And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that's when we would adopt [our daughter] Bella."
Sunday Rose's Name Holds a Special Meaning
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Nicole's father, Antony Kidman, said he and his wife suggested the name "Sunday" to their daughter and Keith in honor of the Australian patron of the arts, Sunday Reed.
"I have read a bit about Sunday Reed and her husband John," he said. "She was a key mover and shaker in the arts around the beginning of the century. The name Sunday struck me as being a nice name for a woman, so my wife and I mentioned it."
Sunday Rose Made Her Runway Debut in 2024
On October 1, Sunday officially made her runway debut in Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show. She dominated the Miu Miu runway again in March.
"I'm still in high school, so whenever I'm walking down the hallway, I feel like I'm strutting down to math class," she told Vogue. "Everybody will tell me—they'll be like, 'I see you're doing your runway walk.'"
Sunday Rose Walked the Paris Fashion Week Runway Amid Her Parents' Divorce
One day after Nicole filed for divorce from Keith, Sunday returned to Paris Fashion Week to walk in Dior's spring/summer 2026 collection.
Sunday Rose Appeared in 'Big Little Lies'
In addition to her modeling career, Sunday has already begun making a name for herself in the TV industry.
After voicing Lily in The Angry Birds Movie 2, Sunday appeared as an extra in the second season of Big Little Lies.
"You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes," Nicole teased during a May 2019 appearance on Good Morning America. "There's something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested and curious and feeling like it's theirs as well."
Sunday and her sister also had roles in Nicole and Hugh Grant's show, The Undoing.
"They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'" the proud mom gushed about her daughters.
Sunday Rose Aspires to Be a Filmmaker
In an interview with NYLON, Sunday discussed her lifelong dream of becoming a filmmaker.
"I have several interests that I am interested in exploring in college. Filmmaking has actually been my dream career since I was 5, so I hope I'm able to study that in college," she shared.