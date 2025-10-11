Who Is Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Model Daughter Sunday Rose? 7 Things to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Sunday Rose Is the Eldest Daughter of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Source: @sundayrose/Instagram Sunday Rose has one younger sibling.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's model daughter is making waves! The estranged couple welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, on July 7, 2008, just over two years after they tied the knot in Australia. "We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl," Keith and Nicole said in a statement after Sunday Rose was born. "She's an absolute delight." The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer also shared a separate message on his website, writing, "We want to thank everybody that has kept us in their thoughts and prayers. We feel very blessed and grateful that we can share this joy with all of you today."

Sunday Rose Has One Biological Sibling and Two Step-Siblings

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two kids.

Sunday Rose's Name Holds a Special Meaning

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram Sunday Rose has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Nicole's father, Antony Kidman, said he and his wife suggested the name "Sunday" to their daughter and Keith in honor of the Australian patron of the arts, Sunday Reed. "I have read a bit about Sunday Reed and her husband John," he said. "She was a key mover and shaker in the arts around the beginning of the century. The name Sunday struck me as being a nice name for a woman, so my wife and I mentioned it."

Sunday Rose Made Her Runway Debut in 2024

Source: @sundayrose/Instagram Sunday Rose had a runway moment amid her parents' divorce.

On October 1, Sunday officially made her runway debut in Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show. She dominated the Miu Miu runway again in March. "I'm still in high school, so whenever I'm walking down the hallway, I feel like I'm strutting down to math class," she told Vogue. "Everybody will tell me—they'll be like, 'I see you're doing your runway walk.'"

Sunday Rose Walked the Paris Fashion Week Runway Amid Her Parents' Divorce

Source: @sundayrose/Instagram Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated after 19 years of marriage.

One day after Nicole filed for divorce from Keith, Sunday returned to Paris Fashion Week to walk in Dior's spring/summer 2026 collection.

Sunday Rose Appeared in 'Big Little Lies'

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram Sunday Rose's sibling also appeared in the show.

In addition to her modeling career, Sunday has already begun making a name for herself in the TV industry. After voicing Lily in The Angry Birds Movie 2, Sunday appeared as an extra in the second season of Big Little Lies. "You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes," Nicole teased during a May 2019 appearance on Good Morning America. "There's something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested and curious and feeling like it's theirs as well." Sunday and her sister also had roles in Nicole and Hugh Grant's show, The Undoing. "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'" the proud mom gushed about her daughters.

Sunday Rose Aspires to Be a Filmmaker

Source: @sundayrose/Instagram Sunday Rose is expanding her presence in the fashion industry.