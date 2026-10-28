Keke Palmer Dresses Up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel for Halloween: Watch

Keke Palmer channeled a Victoria’s Secret Angel for Halloween in a sparkling costume with pink wings.

The actress and singer showed off her latest transformation on Instagram, where she modeled a glamorous pink-winged costume inspired by the lingerie brand’s iconic Angels.

Keke Palmer celebrated Halloween by dressing up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in a glamorous pink-winged costume.

Palmer shared a video of herself posing for the camera and showing off the elaborate ensemble.

Palmer made a statement in a sparkling, crystal-covered bra and matching bottoms, complete with dramatic pink feathered wings that stretched out behind her. Flowing pink fabric draped around her hips, adding movement to the look as she struck several poses.

The Nope star finished off the ensemble with long, voluminous reddish-brown hair styled in glamorous waves. A diamond-like necklace and dangling earrings added even more sparkle, while her makeup featured defined eyes and a glossy lip.

Throughout the clip, Palmer confidently showed off the outfit from different angles, giving fans a closer look at the shimmering details and oversized wings.

The Halloween transformation also got its own special feature — a mock Victoria’s Secret catalog cover with Palmer surrounded by pink feathers.

The cover included the words “Introducing Keke by Victoria’s Secret” and was labeled the Halloween 2026 edition.