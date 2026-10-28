Keke Palmer Dresses Up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel for Halloween: Watch
Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET
Keke Palmer is giving Victoria’s Secret Angel vibes this Halloween!
The actress and singer showed off her latest transformation on Instagram, where she modeled a glamorous pink-winged costume inspired by the lingerie brand’s iconic Angels.
Palmer shared a video of herself posing for the camera and showing off the elaborate ensemble.
“Forever your angel 🪽Happy Halloween,” Palmer captioned the post.
Palmer Stunned in Pink Victoria’s Secret Angel Costume
Palmer made a statement in a sparkling, crystal-covered bra and matching bottoms, complete with dramatic pink feathered wings that stretched out behind her. Flowing pink fabric draped around her hips, adding movement to the look as she struck several poses.
The Nope star finished off the ensemble with long, voluminous reddish-brown hair styled in glamorous waves. A diamond-like necklace and dangling earrings added even more sparkle, while her makeup featured defined eyes and a glossy lip.
Throughout the clip, Palmer confidently showed off the outfit from different angles, giving fans a closer look at the shimmering details and oversized wings.
The Halloween transformation also got its own special feature — a mock Victoria’s Secret catalog cover with Palmer surrounded by pink feathers.
The cover included the words “Introducing Keke by Victoria’s Secret” and was labeled the Halloween 2026 edition.
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Victoria’s Secret Reacts to Palmer’s Halloween Look
Victoria’s Secret was quick to join the fun in the comments section.
“Not a costume, a calling 🥹🪽✨,” their official account penned.
The brand also shared another message beneath the mock catalog cover, writing, “You’re unreal how are we supposed to scroll away from this 😍🪽."
Fans also flooded the posts with compliments. Many thought Palmer looked so convincing as an Angel that she should consider walking in the brand’s runway show.
“angel of my dreammmmmsssss,” one penned.
Another added, “costume this year, strutting in the show next year.”
“Girl that face card is LETHAL,” a third gushed.
A fourth raved, “we need you on that stage next year 🪽.”
“YOU ATE & IM STARVING!!” a fan supported.
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returned to Los Angeles
Palmer’s Halloween moment comes shortly after the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place in Los Angeles on October 18.
This year’s event featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, Megan Moroney and KATSEYE, bringing music and fashion together for the highly anticipated show.
Victoria’s Secret Executive Creative Director Adam Selman also shared some insight into the creative process behind the production.
"The show is so big that a simple idea is a great starting place," Selman told ELLE. "I connected words and emotions to each season as I went to."