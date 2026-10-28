Keke Palmer Fired Law Roach After He Struggled to Dress Her During Pregnancy: 'I Couldn't Get It Right,' Admits Stylist

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Keke Palmer once fired celebrity stylist Law Roach, but the fashion expert has no hard feelings over the situation. During the October 20 episode of the "Aspire With Emma Grede" podcast, Roach, 48, revealed that the actress, 33, dismissed him after he struggled to deliver the looks she wanted while keeping her pregnancy private.

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Source: Aspire with Emma Grede/YOUTUBE Law Roach appeared on the 'Aspire With Emma Grede' podcast.

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Source: Aspire with Emma Grede/YOUTUBE Law couldn't deliver the looks she wanted during her pregnancy.

"I couldn't get it right. I couldn't get it right, and for me, that wasn't personal," Roach admitted. "I love Keke to death. It wasn't personal. It was a business decision that she should've made."

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Law Roach Reveals Why Keke Palmer Fired Him

Source: YOUTUBE Keke ended their working relationship.

The celebrity stylist, who has worked with stars including Zendaya, Céline Dion, and Kim Kardashian, acknowledged that his creative vision didn't align with Palmer's expectations. "I couldn't get the looks right. I couldn't get the energy right," he explained. Roach recalled the conversation in which the Nope actress ended their working relationship. "She called me and said, 'You might be the best stylist in the world, but you are not the best stylist for me,'" he shared. "She knows exactly who she is and what she wanted. And I couldn't deliver, and I'm not mad at that."

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Keke Palmer's Pregnancy Played a Role in Their Split

Source: @KEKE/INSTAGRAM Keke wanted to conceal her pregnancy.

Roach explained that one of their biggest creative disagreements involved how to dress Palmer while she was expecting her son. "She was pregnant, and she was lying about being pregnant," he recalled, referring to her decision to keep the news private. The fashion expert said he was excited about the possibility of incorporating Palmer's baby bump into her outfits, but the actress wanted to conceal her pregnancy. "I wanted to dress the bump and see it, and I had the stories to tell about that," he explained. "She didn't want that. She didn't let me. But it was her experience and her decision to tell everyone she was pregnant when she wanted to do it." Palmer eventually announced her pregnancy during her December 2022 Saturday Night Live hosting debut. She welcomed son Leodis, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, in February 2023.

Keke Palmer and Law Roach Remain on Good Terms

Source: @LUXURYLAW/INSTAGRAM Law looks back on the experience as a lesson.