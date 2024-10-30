Keke Palmer Reflects on 'Out of Control' Relationship With Ex Darius Jackson Following Custody Battle Over Son Leo: 'It Was the Hardest Thing I Ever Had to Go Through'
Keke Palmer is opening up about the drama she endured when the actress split from ex Darius Jackson.
In the 31-year-old’s new book, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, she revealed details about the end of her relationship with Jackson and the subsequent custody battle for their son, Leo, 1.
The relationship imploded last year just months after the pair welcomed their offspring. Fans caught wind of their issues when Jackson, 30, shockingly made a social media post shaming Palmer for the dress she donned to an Usher concert.
"It was the hardest thing I ever had to go through," she penned in the book, which will hit shelves on November 19. Following Jackson’s comments, the pair’s relationship came to a demise and they began to fight over custody of their son. They have since settled their dispute, and Palmer has had time to reflect on the romance.
“It was like, not only is this the person, but this is the time. It felt very spiritual for Darius and I,” she explained of the start of their relationship. “We had separate lonelinesses, and we created a space for us to exist in that loneliness together. And then we wanted to have a son. Leo was very planned.”
Despite putting on a united front for the first few months of Leo’s life, the actress admitted “there was a lot going on” even before Jackson’s social media insult.
“It’s the outfit tho . . . you a mom,” he wrote about Palmer’s ensemble at the time, which was when their dynamic was already “unhappy and unhealthy."
In addition, things had turned violent, as in November 2023, a temporary restraining order was put in place. Court evidence from the duo’s custody battle showed a video of Jackson allegedly breaking into Palmer’s home and attempting to strangle her. Jackson then claimed Palmer had abused him.
“It got so out of control,” she confessed. “The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court.”
Palmer wrote that “having a baby was a big stressor,” adding her fame also caused issues between them: “Not just with my romantic relationships, but with family and friends, it’s always become a burden. Too many voices get in. It can make everybody else not trust you. It’s hard to explain.”
Palmer and Jackson eventually agreed on a joint custody agreement.
Now that the chaos has subsided, Palmer said, “I wish I could say he was terrible the entire time or that I was ... but it wasn’t that black-and-white and that was the problem.”
She noted, “I didn’t want my son to think his father is a monster, because I don’t."
The mother-of-one clarified she has no hard feelings toward Jackson.
“I’m so proud of him and happy for him,” she said of her ex-lover, who recently joined the military. “I feel very at ease now, knowing things are under control.”
However, Palmer also advised those dealing with similar situations, “Walking away is the only way.”
