Feud Explodes: Keke Palmer Claims Ryan Murphy 'Ripped' Into Her on Set of 'Scream Queens,' Called Her 'Unprofessional'
Keke Palmer opened up about a difficult experience on the set of Scream Queens involving the series' co-creator Ryan Murphy.
In her memoir, Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative, the Emmy award-winning actress shared details of a tense encounter with Murphy after she took a scheduled day off from filming.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Palmer explained in her book that although she was assigned a day of rest based on the shooting schedule, production unexpectedly changed their plans and asked her to return to set.
When Palmer, 31, declined, Murphy “ripped” into her, calling her "unprofessional" as he expressed his disappointment over the phone.
“It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office. He was like, ‘I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this,'” Palmer recalled of her conversation with Murphy at that time.
After Palmer apologized and resolved things with Murphy, 59, a fellow cast member offered a different take on the situation.
“I said, ‘Ryan talked to me and I guess he’s cool, it’s fine,’ and she was like, ‘It’s bad,’ trying to make me scared or something, which was a little irritating,” Palmer noted.
Reflecting on the experience, Palmer wrote: "I’m still not sure Ryan cared, or got it, and that’s okay because he was just centering his business, which isn’t a problem to me. But what I do know is even if he didn’t care, and even if I never work with him again, he knows that I, too, see myself as a business."
Scream Queens is a horror-comedy TV series created by Murphy alongside Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. Premiering on Fox in 2015 and running for two seasons, the show centered on the fictional sorority Kappa Kappa Tau at Wallace University, where members found themselves targeted by a mysterious serial killer dressed as a red devil.
Palmer’s costars included Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Lea Michele, Skyler Samuels, Abigail Breslin, Nasim Pedrad and Jamie Lee Curtis.
In addition to her conflict with Murphy, Palmer also recounted another clash she had with a white costar, whom she identified by the alias “Brenda” in her book.
“It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn’t allow that weight to be projected on me, because I know who I am. I’m not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie. I don’t care what her a-- said. If I allow what she said to cripple me, then she would,” she wrote, describing the moment Brenda hurled a racist remark at her.
Palmer’s memoir, which is set to be published on November 19, “talks about everything from her struggles with boundaries to unconditional love, forgiveness and worthiness.”
In the book, she shares “the tools she’s developed to take the reins, harness her vulnerability and recognize ownership in the narrative of her life, which allowed her to turn personal power into major power.”