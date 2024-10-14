Nicole Kidman Snaps at Handsy Salma Hayek During Intense Interaction at Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek seem to be feuding.
The famed actresses landed themselves in headlines after a viral video recently went around of the duo exchanging words during an intense interaction at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
While it's tough to hear what is exactly being said, Kidman and Hayek had been posing alongside Katy Perry for photographers at Balenciaga's fashion show in France when a paparazzi positioned behind them asked for the trio to turn around for a front-facing angle.
Only Hayek appeared to hear the camera man, prompting her to grab Kidman by the shoulders and twist her around. The physical exchange appeared to trigger the Big Little Lies star, 57, as she grabbed the Frida actress' hand and shoved it away from her.
Hayek — whose face appeared visibly distressed — tried once more to grab Kidman, who seemed to have had enough, as she could be seen kissing Perry goodbye and telling something to the Grown Ups star while pointing her finger.
At that point, Kidman walked away and off-camera as she and Hayek continued to exchange words. The incident resulted in Hayek and Perry posing for more photos of just the two of them.
After a clip of the awkward moment went viral across social media, internet users were left with mixed reactions as to which star, if either, was in the wrong.
"Those girl are fighting," one person declared, as another claimed, "I can hear Nicole 'You don’t need them' (am guessing the paparazzi) and Salma [said] 'Yes I do.' [I] am [on] Salma's side 💝," and a third commented: "I hear Salma say 'yes please act nice.'"
A fourth user thought Kidman stated, "please don’t pressure me."
Some fans were on Kidman's side, with someone admitting, "I have no context for this, but it seems that Salma Hayek has little education. How can you move the other person like that? She is positioning Nicole Kidman as if she were 5 years old and her daughter. The only thing Salma had to do was tell Nicole to turn around."
Another viewer of the video agreed, insisting: "Salma should not be touching her or turning or pushing her! Nicole is right. Hands off, Salma!"
Hayek had some individuals also jump to her defense, however, as a hater snapped, "#NicoleKidman is a haughty b—-," claiming The Perfect Couple actress' ex-husband, Tom Cruise, "already said this couple of years ago."
"I can't stand Nicole Kidman, and I find her unbelievable and unwatchable in anything. She just seems so whack and her face is too distracting. What a louse," a second critic of Kidman confessed.
Other social media users didn't care for the interaction in general, as it took place at an event for Balenciaga — a brand that has been boycotted by some since 2022, when the company launched an ad campaign of child models wearing bondage harnesses and costumes while holding teddy bears.
"So, they're all there for the kiddie p--- company??? You don't hate Hollywood enough," an internet troll snubbed, as another declared, "everyone there is a sicko.”
A third added: "F--- them both if they are at a Balenciaga event."