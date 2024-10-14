Nicole Kidman Snaps at Handsy Salma Hayek During Intense Interaction at Paris Fashion Week: Watch

While it's tough to hear what is exactly being said, Kidman and Hayek had been posing alongside Katy Perry for photographers at Balenciaga's fashion show in France when a paparazzi positioned behind them asked for the trio to turn around for a front-facing angle.

Only Hayek appeared to hear the camera man, prompting her to grab Kidman by the shoulders and twist her around. The physical exchange appeared to trigger the Big Little Lies star, 57, as she grabbed the Frida actress' hand and shoved it away from her.