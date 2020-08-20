Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans made a “silly” video with her husband, David Eason — just hours after he sparked outrage with his racist “white out Wednesday” Instagram post.

The TikTok video, which was posted on August 18, showed the controversial reality star sitting next to Eason as they smirked and stuck out their tongues at the camera.

“Lmfao I love when you make silly tik toks with me @easondavid,” Evans captioned the clip.

The 28-year-old also shared a video on her Instagram Story of Eason, 32, casually playing with two kittens as they sat in his lap.

Eason came under fire earlier in the day for making the outrageous claim that white people are being “attacked” and saying “some of you [whites] feel guilty for no reason.”

Eason — who posted a white square on Instagram following the “Blackout Tuesday” movement in support of Black Lives Matter — wrote, “White out Wednesday because I love my strong, white, American brothers and sisters who are proud and not ashamed of their skin color regardless of all the prejudice against us right now! We are being attacked by everyone, then some of you feel guilty for no reason. What did we do that was so wrong? All the wrongs have been righted!”

Naturally, Eason’s followers were not happy with his remarks and quickly attacked his offensive post. One person wrote, “This is what it looks like to be racist in America,” while another echoed, “Boy, that racism shines bright.” A third user mentioned Eason’s troubles with MTV, writing, “Annnndddd this is why u got fired.”

Eason has been known to not be politically correct in the past, regularly advocating for wearing the Confederate flag and sharing racist rants against former first lady Michelle Obama.

The video comes on the same day Evans posted another TikTok video, where the reality star sang along to ‘Lead the Race (Undefeated)’ after news broke that Eason’s assault charges were dropped.

Earlier in the week, The Sun reported that the charges against Eason for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats had been dropped on August 11.

According to the outlet, Evans reportedly brought her friend James Spivey, and his partner, Josh, to pick up her things at her North Carolina home after the couple argued the whole week. During the visit, Eason and one of the friends got into a fight, and as a result, was charged with assault.

Eason and Evans are no strangers to controversy. In 2019, Evans was fired from the hit reality show Teen Mom 2 after Eason allegedly shot and killed her beloved dog, Nugget, for biting their daughter — who was 2 years old at the time — in the face.

Following the incident, Evans told Us Weekly she was “working to fix my marriage.”

“This is a new chapter for me and my family,” she added. “I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

Evans and Eason share three-year-old daughter Ensley together, while she also has two other children, Jace, 11, and Kaiser, 6, with two other men.