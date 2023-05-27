Kellie Pickler 'Feels She Lost the Love of Her Life' After Husband’s Apparent Suicide: Source
Kellie Pickler is currently attempting to mend her broken heart.
On Friday, February 17, the American Idol alum found husband Kyle Jacobs unconscious inside an upstairs bedroom of the couple’s Nashville home with self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now, sources close to the couple are revealing what led to the horrific tragedy.
"Kellie knew he drank, they both loved champagne and the occasional whiskey," the insider explained. "But he hid his heavy drinking and suicidal thoughts from her."
The 36-year-old has been doing the best to cope with her new reality but in the days after losing her partner “didn’t do much of anything except sit and cry and talk with friends.”
“She feels she lost the love of her life,” the insider close to Pickler said of her immense loss. “They spend time with her and let her talk and cry it out.”
Although the "Best Days of Your Life" artist was completely shocked by the the songwriter and producer taking his life, Jacobs was keeping his inner demons a secret. "His suicide remains a confusing mystery," the source revealed. "Clearly, Kyle was wrestling with problems that he didn’t want to share with Kellie."
“She blames herself even though friends tell her it’s not her fault,” people in Pickler's inner circle said. “She wishes she could have done more for him.”
The Dancing With the Stars champ is now focused on trying to start the next chapter of her life, which will include selling their marital property they shared. "She will probably put it on the market," the insider shared. "It doesn’t feel like home anymore."
The vocalist and Jacobs met at a Nashville bar in 2008 and married in 2011 in a small ceremony.
"It was the most incredible day of my life," Pickler gushed shortly after tying the knot. "He has showed me what love is, what love really is."
