Autopsy Shocker: Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Cause of Death Confirmed As Suicide

"One of the most special days in my life will always be June 15th...It is my grandmother’s birthday and it’s also the day my husband Kyle proposed. On that date in 2010, Kyle and I were in Rosemary Beach, FL on what he told me was just a 'vacation,'" Pickler recalled of her engagement.

"That evening, after a romantic dinner, we took a sunset stroll on the beach…Little did I know, he had secretly planted a small wooden box in the sand…It looked like it had washed up from sea, but upon opening it, I found a true treasure…Inside contained a journal that Kyle had written for me, a seashell with my Grandmother’s name 'Faye' written on it, and a beautiful engagement ring. After Kyle got down on one knee and me screaming 'YES!!!,' we watched the sunset slowly paint a colorful end to a beautiful day," the message continued.