Autopsy Shocker: Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Cause of Death Confirmed As Suicide
Kyle Jacobs died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday, February 17, results from an autopsy report obtained by a news publication revealed.
Jacobs’ official cause of death aligns with what presumptions from law enforcement initially suggested after the country music songwriter’s wife, Kellie Pickler, and her assistant found his lifeless body inside an upstairs bedroom of the couple’s Nashville home.
The autopsy conducted by the Davidson County Medical Examiner one day after Jacobs’ passing cited he died from an “intraoral shotgun wound,” meaning the bullet entered through the 49-year-old’s mouth.
Jacobs was described as an "adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes and chronic alcohol use," according to the analysis. No drugs were discovered in the musician's system at the time of his devastating death.
News broke of Jacobs' passing just hours after the American Idol star horrifically found her longtime lover — whom she tied the knot with in 2011 — locked behind a closed door.
"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," a statement made by Nashville Police Department detailed at the time, as OK! previously reported.
Pickler, 36, has yet to speak publicly about her partner's passing.
Jacobs and the "Red High Heels" singer met through mutual friends at a bar in Nashville in 2007. Three years later, the Curb Music staff writer popped the question.
In 2017, Pickler reflected on the memorable moment Jacobs got down on one knee via a sweet Instagram post.
"One of the most special days in my life will always be June 15th...It is my grandmother’s birthday and it’s also the day my husband Kyle proposed. On that date in 2010, Kyle and I were in Rosemary Beach, FL on what he told me was just a 'vacation,'" Pickler recalled of her engagement.
"That evening, after a romantic dinner, we took a sunset stroll on the beach…Little did I know, he had secretly planted a small wooden box in the sand…It looked like it had washed up from sea, but upon opening it, I found a true treasure…Inside contained a journal that Kyle had written for me, a seashell with my Grandmother’s name 'Faye' written on it, and a beautiful engagement ring. After Kyle got down on one knee and me screaming 'YES!!!,' we watched the sunset slowly paint a colorful end to a beautiful day," the message continued.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Taste of Country obtained Jacobs' autopsy report.