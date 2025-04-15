Kelly Clarkson Reflects on Embarrassing Concert Mishap Where Her Skirt Fell Down: 'I Was Commando'
Kelly Clarkson almost bared it all on stage.
During the Friday, April 11, episode of her talk show, the singer, 42, reflected on an embarrassing concert mishap where her skirt fell down while she wasn't wearing underwear.
"I had something happen on tour once where my skirt, the clip broke, and it dropped. And I dropped so fast [to the floor]," she told special guests and Broadway costars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. "But here's why [I dropped], look, long story short, I was commando, and it was a long skirt, and something happened to it where it was... okay, it's TMI for America."
The pop star proceeded to describe how it was an "unfortunate" night when she happened to not be wearing underwear.
In addition to the wardrobe malfunction, Clarkson had another strike of bad luck that evening when she stepped on glass.
"It was like, what's wrong? Who did I p--- off?" she joked of the multiple mishaps.
Warren asked if she kept singing, to which she replied, "Yes, I am Sasha Fierce...it happens though, and you just have to keep swimming."
Clarkson was inspired to tell the story of her costume disaster after Jonas revealed he had a similar malfunction during a rehearsal of his current Broadway musical, The Last Five Years.
"I posted this thing on Instagram where we're in rehearsals, I'm in front of everybody, and I jump on this platform, and my pants split," he explained as a video of himself holding up a pair of camouflage bottoms played on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Here's the thing. I literally just purchased these pants. I didn't think through how they would be stretch-wise in rehearsal. I went for it, and it just ripped."
Ironically, the day his pants ripped, the show saw a spike in ticket sales.
"Hey, whatever sells tickets," he teased.
In September 2024, Clarkson confessed to another clothing slip-up when she was on her way to a music show at her children's school. At the time, when she pushed her jeans down, she accidentally ripped a pocket.
"I was wearing panties but not fully covered...right there, it looked like I was not," she disclosed. "And I was like, 'Oh God, I've got to keep my coat on.'"
When she sat down for her kids' concert, the pants split even more.
"By the time the day ends, I'm literally talking to the teacher...my entire right cheek is just hanging out of my pants," she admitted as a censored photo of the ripped jeans appeared on screen.