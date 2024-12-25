Ellen DeGeneres Is Jealous of 'Hearing How Well' Kelly Clarkson Is Doing After Singer Took Over Her Daytime Talk Show Slot: Source
Ellen DeGeneres may be a bit envious of Kelly Clarkson's talk show success.
According to an insider, the stand-up star, 66, has been keeping a watchful eye on the American Idol alum's The Kelly Clarkson Show after the singer took over her chat series' former time slot.
"Ellen is still tuning in and hearing how well Kelly is doing and how she’s crushing it in the ratings, how every celeb wants to get on her show," a source alleged. "It wasn’t so long ago that they all wanted to be Ellen’s friend. It really sticks in her throat."
Per the insider, DeGeneres thinks Clarkson, 42, is "being two-faced" due to their shared history. "Kelly had been a frequent guest on the show,” the source added. "Ellen’s aware of the rumors of people not supporting her when she was at her lowest, and Kelly is top of her list!"
The "Stronger" singer made sure to thank the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host when it was announced her series was getting put in the time slot. “Nobody is going to fill Ellen’s shoes,” she said in a 2022 interview. “I hold the Oprahs and the Ellens in such high regard. Very few people can conquer what they conquered. My team is very stoked, and I believe in my team. But by no means am I filling anyone's shoes — I don’t want that pressure."
Clarkson also expressed how grateful she was to be the next in line with such amazing hosts. "I remember Oprah had that spot forever. And then Ellen came in. And I think what's helpful for me is that those two women are very different — how they did their shows was very different, how they connected with people was different, their humor was different," the musician added.
DeGeneres ended her series in 2022 after she was accused of fostering a toxic work environment for her employees. "When you're a public figure, you're open to everyone’s interpretation. And I’m sure you’ve heard the saying that, 'What other people think of me is none of my business.' Because people will say all kinds of things and you have no control over that. But you know the truth and that’s all that matters," she said in her recent Netflix comedy special.
"If they like you, you’re in, and if they don’t, you’re out. And I’ve spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy and I’ve cared far too much what other people think of me. So, the thought of anyone thinking that I’m mean was devastating to me, and it consumed me for a long time," DeGeneres explained.
Star spoke with sources close to DeGeneres.