Ellen DeGeneres Is Jealous of 'Hearing How Well' Kelly Clarkson Is Doing After Singer Took Over Her Daytime Talk Show Slot: Source

The "Stronger" singer made sure to thank the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show host when it was announced her series was getting put in the time slot. “Nobody is going to fill Ellen’s shoes,” she said in a 2022 interview. “I hold the Oprahs and the Ellens in such high regard. Very few people can conquer what they conquered. My team is very stoked, and I believe in my team. But by no means am I filling anyone's shoes — I don’t want that pressure."

Clarkson also expressed how grateful she was to be the next in line with such amazing hosts. "I remember Oprah had that spot forever. And then Ellen came in. And I think what's helpful for me is that those two women are very different — how they did their shows was very different, how they connected with people was different, their humor was different," the musician added.