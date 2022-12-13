Kelly Clarkson Files Restraining Order Against Another Alleged Stalker
Days after Kelly Clarkson was granted a restraining order against one alleged trespasser, it seems the American Idol alum is seeking protection from yet another uninvited guest, per legal documents.
On Tuesday, December 13, the mom-of-two was granted a restraining order protecting herself and her family, as well as her nanny and house manager, against a man named Victor Fernandez, who the star claimed has dropped by her home several times since late November.
Purportedly showing up three times on Thanksgiving — twice in a semi-truck and once on foot, per Clarkson’s head of security Michael Lopez — Fernandez also dropped by Clarkson’s California home several times in early December, according to the filing.
During a few of these interactions, Fernandez claimed Clarkson asked him to meet her at her home, though Clarkson maintained that she does not know him.
"This is the second time she has done this,” Fernandez reportedly said after being denied entry to Clarkson’s abode, “unless I am speaking to a scammer or something."
Per the order, Fernandez is required to stay at least 100 yards away from not only her home, her car and her place of work, but also the school and child care respectively attended by her two children, River, 8, and Remy, 6, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock.
Yet Fernandez is far from the only stalker the former The Voice judge has dealt with recently. Just last week, Clarkson was granted another protection order against a woman named Huguette Nicole Young.
Young allegedly showed up at the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s house 18 times since late October, with Lopez noting that Young regularly left gifts and notes for the star during her various unwanted visits.
Though Young was told she was trespassing, she continually returned to Clarkson’s house, according to legal documents.
TMZ reported on Clarkson’s restraining order against Fernandez.