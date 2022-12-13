Kelly Clarkson Files Restraining Order Against Another Alleged Stalker

Days after Kelly Clarkson was granted a restraining order against one alleged trespasser, it seems the American Idol alum is seeking protection from yet another uninvited guest, per legal documents.

On Tuesday, December 13, the mom-of-two was granted a restraining order protecting herself and her family, as well as her nanny and house manager, against a man named Victor Fernandez, who the star claimed has dropped by her home several times since late November.