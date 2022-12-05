Kelly Clarkson Files Police Report Against Strange Man Trespassing Her Property & Leaving Unwanted Gifts

An unidentified man has been snooping around Kelly Clarkson's Los Angeles estate, according to law enforcement sources.

Throughout the past month, the “Stronger” singer, 40, noticed a strange person trespassing onto her property who was leaving a handful of unwanted presents on her porch. Between cards, plants and other random gifts, the ongoing list of odd items was alarming enough for Clarkson’s security team to dial the LAPD.