Kelly Clarkson Files Police Report Against Strange Man Trespassing Her Property & Leaving Unwanted Gifts
An unidentified man has been snooping around Kelly Clarkson's Los Angeles estate, according to law enforcement sources.
Throughout the past month, the “Stronger” singer, 40, noticed a strange person trespassing onto her property who was leaving a handful of unwanted presents on her porch. Between cards, plants and other random gifts, the ongoing list of odd items was alarming enough for Clarkson’s security team to dial the LAPD.
Clarkson had never met the man before and had no idea who he was or what his intentions may be, police insiders confirmed to a news publication on Monday, December 5.
The LAPD Threat Management unit is currently investigating the situation and sees the man’s reported actions as a cause for concern. Police remain on high alert as it is unclear whether this individual could be a super fan who means no harm or a person of potential threat with ulterior motives.
Clarkson has turned over surveillance footage in an attempt to help law enforcement identify the individual, run a background check and proceed with the next best steps, police insiders stated.
Once the suspect is identified, LAPD will bring him in for questioning and either arrest the individual, allow Clarkson to file a restraining order or help the person seek out mental healths services, according to law enforcement sources.
News of the concerning situation comes two weeks after Clarkson left fans worried, as she was absent from the Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22, episodes of her famed talk show.
According to The Kelly Clarkson Show's substitute host, Spirited actress Sunita Mani, the country singer decided to stay home since she was feeling under the weather, as OK! previously reported.
"No, you are not seeing things, I am in fact, not Kelly," the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress explained during the live broadcast. "She's not feeling great today, so it's me, Sunita Mani, to the rescue!"
Luckily, Clarkson returned to her award-winning talk show gig after some much-needed rest on Wednesday, November 23.