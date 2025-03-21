'Sweet and Humble' Kelly Clarkson’s Friends Are 'Still Urging Her to Play Hard Ball When It Comes to Negotiating' Her Next Talk Show Salary
Since Kelly Clarkson's eponymous show debuted in 2019, the series had held the top slot when it comes to syndicated afternoon talk shows — which is why her friends want the star to get her money's worth if she signs a new contract once her current one is up in 2026.
"She’s a very sweet and humble person with more money than she ever imagined earning in her life, but her friends are still urging her to play hard ball when it comes to negotiating her next salary," a source spilled to a news outlet. "They’re telling her she’d be crazy not to ask for a bigger piece of the pie now that she’s proven her worth."
The source added that the American Idol alum, 42, "has a golden future" as "people are crazy about her."
It's rumored the mom-of-two is "earning more than a million a month from the show right now but it stands to reason that she’ll be able to get a substantial raise when she renegotiates her contract next."
All of that being said, the insider noted money isn't Clarkson's "main motivation" in continuing on with the show: "She genuinely loves it and gets so much satisfaction interviewing the people she respects and engaging the audience. It’s a dream come true."
The series is in the middle of its sixth season and was renewed for Season 7 last year.
"Kelly Clarkson is a national treasure. We couldn’t wait to announce another season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, fresh off the top-rated Christmas in Rockefeller Center in which Kelly hosted,” Tracie Wilson, evp, syndication studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, raved in an official statement at the time.
"There’s an appetite in talk for stories that entertain and inspire, and The Kelly Clarkson Show is a shining star that delivers for our stations and connects with viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways," she added.
The chatter about a potential raise comes amid the singer's unschedules absences from the show, something that sparked worry from fans. On the March 3 episode, guest Simu Liu filled in as host at the last minute, telling viewers, "Kelly isn't able to make it today. We're sending her our very best."
"I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie Last Breath," he confessed.
As OK! shared, a report claimed the "Since U Been Gone" vocalist had to step away from work for a "family emergency," but more details were never revealed.
