Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Kids Don't Want to 'Be With Anybody Else' After Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'I'm Not Looking for It'
It looks like Kelly Clarkson's kids — River Rose, 10, and son Remington, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — don't want her back on the dating scene.
“Both my kids are not [into it and] they constantly bring it up, ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else,’” the singer, 42, said during a recent radio appearance on KOST 103.5. “They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad.”
“I have expressed like, ‘Hey, I love you, but Mommy needs loving too,’” the mom-of-two quipped. “I’m not looking for it. I’m not looking for a ‘you’ for Christmas, but I think the hope of that is really beautiful and magical and imagination station is a wonderful thing.”
The American Idol alum, who split from Blackstock in 2020, said she isn't interested in entering a new romance.
“I feel, like, I’m a magnet for people who are all-in right off the bat and want to be exclusive,” she said. “It’s not that I want to kiss a bunch of people, but I’m very non-committal at the moment … and I have little ones. My girl, too, I’ve explained to her, ‘When Mommy’s ready, it’s OK. I’m allowed to do that.’”
Clarkson and Blackstock, her former music manager, got married in 2013 but separated seven years later. After lengthy disputes over custody, the two finalized their divorce in 2022.
Clarkson is now focused on making sure her tots are adjusting to their new life in New York, which is where she moved her eponymous talk show.
"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," she told People.
"I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," the "Stronger" songstress noted.
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson, who made headlines for dropping some pounds, seems excited for what the future holds.
“She’s feeling really good about herself and wants it to show," an insider told Life & Style.