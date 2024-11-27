or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Kids Don't Want to 'Be With Anybody Else' After Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'I'm Not Looking for It'

kelly clarkson not dating kids
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson's kids don't want the singer to date following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It looks like Kelly Clarkson's kids — River Rose, 10, and son Remington, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — don't want her back on the dating scene.

“Both my kids are not [into it and] they constantly bring it up, ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else,’” the singer, 42, said during a recent radio appearance on KOST 103.5. “They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad.”

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson not dating kids
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson is single following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have expressed like, ‘Hey, I love you, but Mommy needs loving too,’” the mom-of-two quipped. “I’m not looking for it. I’m not looking for a ‘you’ for Christmas, but I think the hope of that is really beautiful and magical and imagination station is a wonderful thing.”

The American Idol alum, who split from Blackstock in 2020, said she isn't interested in entering a new romance.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson not dating kids
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson shares two kids with her ex Brandon Blackstock.

Article continues below advertisement

“I feel, like, I’m a magnet for people who are all-in right off the bat and want to be exclusive,” she said. “It’s not that I want to kiss a bunch of people, but I’m very non-committal at the moment … and I have little ones. My girl, too, I’ve explained to her, ‘When Mommy’s ready, it’s OK. I’m allowed to do that.’”

Clarkson and Blackstock, her former music manager, got married in 2013 but separated seven years later. After lengthy disputes over custody, the two finalized their divorce in 2022.

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson not dating kids
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson moved to New York in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson is now focused on making sure her tots are adjusting to their new life in New York, which is where she moved her eponymous talk show.

"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," she told People.

"I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," the "Stronger" songstress noted.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson not dating kids
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson is 'feeling really good' about herself, a source said.

As OK! previously reported, Clarkson, who made headlines for dropping some pounds, seems excited for what the future holds.

“She’s feeling really good about herself and wants it to show," an insider told Life & Style.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.