It looks like Kelly Clarkson's kids — River Rose, 10, and son Remington, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — don't want her back on the dating scene.

“Both my kids are not [into it and] they constantly bring it up, ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else,’” the singer, 42, said during a recent radio appearance on KOST 103.5. “They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad.”