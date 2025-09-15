or
Kelly Clarkson Was 'Housing Her Replacement' as Ex Brandon Blackstock Grew Close to Assistant Brittney Marie Jones During 2020 Quarantine: Source

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock and her former assistant, Brittany Marie Jones, allegedly started to get close when they quarantined together in 2020.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and her former assistant Brittany Marie Jones allegedly started to get close while living under the singer's roof when they all quarantined together in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What Kelly didn’t realize was she was literally housing her replacement,” read a Rob Shuter #ShuterScoop report on Sunday, September 14. “The lockdown gave Brandon and Brittney the perfect chance to get closer, right under Kelly’s nose.”

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock and Brittany Marie Jones Lived Together

Photo of Kelly Clarkson trusted Brandon Blackstock and Brittany Marie Jones 'completely.'
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson trusted Brandon Blackstock and Brittany Marie Jones 'completely.'

Clarkson, 43, Blackstock and Jones, 32, reportedly lived together on the American Idol alum’s Montana ranch during the 2020 quarantine. Only months into the arrangement, the “Stronger” singer filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage in June 2020, sparking a messy legal battle. The split was finalized two years later.

“Kelly trusted them both completely. She never suspected the glances and private chats meant more,” the insider explained. “It’s like realizing the entire lockdown was built on lies.”

Brandon Blackstock's Romance Was Revealed in After His Death

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Brittany Marie Jones' romance was revealed in an obituary after his death.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock and Brittany Marie Jones' romance was revealed in an obituary after his death.

The public uncovered Blackstock and Jones’ romance after the talent agent’s death last month. Blackstock died on August 7 after a more than three-year battle with cancer. He was 48.

An online obituary published on August 12 revealed that in recent years, Blackstock had settled down in the mountains with Jones.

Kelly Clarkson

Brandon Blackstock's Obituary Revealed Major Details

Photo of Brandon Blackstock lived with Brittany Marie Jones after his split from Kelly Clarkson.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock lived with Brittany Marie Jones after his split from Kelly Clarkson.

"He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Mont.," read the obituary. "Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Mont."

Brittany Marie Jones Previously Worked for Kelly Clarkson

Photo of Brittany Marie Jones worked for both Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Marie Jones worked for both Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock.

The obituary additionally highlighted Blackstock and Jones' joint business ventures — including the Headwaters Livestock Auction and Valley View Rodeo in Montana — which were reportedly in business well before Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022.

Fans were quick to look at Jones’ resume on LinkedIn, as she worked as Clarkson's personal assistant before becoming Blackstock's executive assistant.

"I successfully assistant managed day to day for artist, Kelly Clarkson under manager, Brandon Blackstock in Los Angeles for music and television," her profile read, per The Sun. "After a change in management for Ms. Clarkson, I transitioned to Executive Assistant for Mr. Blackstock’s cattle operation in Montana, where I currently run the office and handle administration work. I also currently fulfill personal assistant duties for Mr. Blackstock."

