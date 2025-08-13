NEWS Was There an 'Overlap' in Brandon Blackstock's Divorce From Kelly Clarkson and Relationship With Her Ex-Assistant? 'Fuzzy Timeline' Raises Eyebrows Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died from cancer at age 48 on August 7. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 13 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock's love life continues to stay messy even after his devastating death at age 48. An obituary revealed on Tuesday, August 12, that the famed talent manager was in a "loving" relationship with his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson's former assistant Brittney Marie Jones — and now many are wondering whether there was an "overlap" in the pair's romance and Blackstock's 2022 divorce settlement with the "Stronger" singer. Considering Jones worked as Clarkson's personal assistant before becoming Blackstock's executive assistant, it seems likely they were in frequent contact while the late television producer was still married to the "Because Of You" hitmaker.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock Dated Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant After Their Split

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock was in a relationship with Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant before his death.

"It’s a fuzzy timeline," a source admitted to #ShuterScoop on Wednesday, August 13. "You have to wonder if there was overlap. That connection didn’t just appear overnight." The obituary additionally highlighted Blackstock and Jones' joint ventures — including the Headwaters Livestock Auction and Valley View Rodeo in Montana — which were reportedly in business well before Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022. The unveiling of Blackstock and Jones' romance reportedly "confirms" what Clarkson "long suspected," a friend of the talk show host alleged to Rob Shuter.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock Obituary Exposes His Secret 'Loving Partner'

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock moved to Montana after his split from Kelly Clarkson.

The obituary on Tuesday didn't focus on Blackstock's divorce from Clarkson at all, however, and instead shed light on his peaceful life with Jones in Montana, where he settled down as his health declined in recent years. As OK! previously reported, Tuesday's obituary shared how Blackstock "found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live" after "more than 20 years in the music business." "He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Mont.," it continued. "Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Mont."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock's partner Brittany Marie Jones also worked as his assistant after stopping her job with Kelly Clarkson.

The Sun later discovered Jones' LinkedIn profile, which detailed her experiences working for both Clarkson and Blackstock. "I successfully assistant managed day to day for artist, Kelly Clarkson under manager, Brandon Blackstock in Los Angeles for music and television," her profile reads. "After a change in management for Ms. Clarkson, I transitioned to Executive Assistant for Mr. Blackstock’s cattle operation in Montana, where I currently run the office and handle administration work. I also currently fulfill personal assistant duties for Mr. Blackstock."

Brandon Blackstock Secretly Battled Cancer Before His Death

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock battled cancer for more than three years before his sad death.