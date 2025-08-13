Was There an 'Overlap' in Brandon Blackstock's Divorce From Kelly Clarkson and Relationship With Her Ex-Assistant? 'Fuzzy Timeline' Raises Eyebrows
Brandon Blackstock's love life continues to stay messy even after his devastating death at age 48.
An obituary revealed on Tuesday, August 12, that the famed talent manager was in a "loving" relationship with his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson's former assistant Brittney Marie Jones — and now many are wondering whether there was an "overlap" in the pair's romance and Blackstock's 2022 divorce settlement with the "Stronger" singer.
Considering Jones worked as Clarkson's personal assistant before becoming Blackstock's executive assistant, it seems likely they were in frequent contact while the late television producer was still married to the "Because Of You" hitmaker.
Brandon Blackstock Dated Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant After Their Split
"It’s a fuzzy timeline," a source admitted to #ShuterScoop on Wednesday, August 13. "You have to wonder if there was overlap. That connection didn’t just appear overnight."
The obituary additionally highlighted Blackstock and Jones' joint ventures — including the Headwaters Livestock Auction and Valley View Rodeo in Montana — which were reportedly in business well before Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in 2022.
The unveiling of Blackstock and Jones' romance reportedly "confirms" what Clarkson "long suspected," a friend of the talk show host alleged to Rob Shuter.
Brandon Blackstock Obituary Exposes His Secret 'Loving Partner'
The obituary on Tuesday didn't focus on Blackstock's divorce from Clarkson at all, however, and instead shed light on his peaceful life with Jones in Montana, where he settled down as his health declined in recent years.
As OK! previously reported, Tuesday's obituary shared how Blackstock "found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live" after "more than 20 years in the music business."
"He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Mont.," it continued. "Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Mont."
The Sun later discovered Jones' LinkedIn profile, which detailed her experiences working for both Clarkson and Blackstock.
"I successfully assistant managed day to day for artist, Kelly Clarkson under manager, Brandon Blackstock in Los Angeles for music and television," her profile reads. "After a change in management for Ms. Clarkson, I transitioned to Executive Assistant for Mr. Blackstock’s cattle operation in Montana, where I currently run the office and handle administration work. I also currently fulfill personal assistant duties for Mr. Blackstock."
Brandon Blackstock Secretly Battled Cancer Before His Death
Other than what was revealed about his love life post-death, not much was known about Blackstock's life in the years after Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020.
A statement announcing Blackstock's death last week exposed his secret cancer battle, which ultimately caused the dad-of-four to lose his life at 48.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," his loved ones confirmed on August 7. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."