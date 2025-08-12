NEWS Brandon Blackstock's Secret Partner Revealed: Talent Manager Was Dating Ex Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Before His Sad Death Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died at age 48 on August 7. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 12 2025, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock had a secret significant other prior to his death at age 48. An obituary published on Tuesday, August 12, revealed the talent manager had been in a relationship with a woman named Brittney Marie Jones — who previously worked for his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, as her assistant. Blackstock and Jones had reportedly settled down together in Montana, where he founded the local Valley View Rodeo and lived a more private and peaceful life away from Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock Had a 'Loving Partner' Before His Death

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock was dating his ex Kelly Clarkson's former assistant before he died.

"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Mont.," the obituary read. It continued: "Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Mont."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock was married to Kelly Clarkson from 2013 until their divorce was finalized in 2022.

After the name of Blackstock's girlfriend was disclosed, a December 2024 report on the couple's rodeo business resurfaced, exposing Jones as Clarkson's "former assistant." A LinkedIn profile for Jones seemed to confirm the report while listing her other related career endeavors — including an executive assistant position to Blackstock.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Brittney Marie Jones?

Source: MEGA Brittany Marie Jones previously worked for both Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson.

"I successfully assistant managed day to day for artist, Kelly Clarkson under manager, Brandon Blackstock in Los Angeles for music and television," a description on her profile read, according to The Sun. "After a change in management for Ms. Clarkson, I transitioned to Executive Assistant for Mr. Blackstock’s cattle operation in Montana, where I currently run the office and handle administration work." "I also currently fulfill personal assistant duties for Mr. Blackstock," it noted. It's unclear when Blackstock and Jones' romantic relationship began, as not much was known about the talent manager's love life following his messy divorce from Clarkson — which wasn't finalized until March 2022, almost two years after the "Stronger" singer initially filed to legally end their nearly 7-year marriage.

Brandon Blackstock Died From Cancer at Age 48

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock battled cancer for three years before his untimely death.