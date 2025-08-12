Brandon Blackstock's Secret Partner Revealed: Talent Manager Was Dating Ex Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Before His Sad Death
Brandon Blackstock had a secret significant other prior to his death at age 48.
An obituary published on Tuesday, August 12, revealed the talent manager had been in a relationship with a woman named Brittney Marie Jones — who previously worked for his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, as her assistant.
Blackstock and Jones had reportedly settled down together in Montana, where he founded the local Valley View Rodeo and lived a more private and peaceful life away from Hollywood.
Brandon Blackstock Had a 'Loving Partner' Before His Death
"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Mont.," the obituary read.
It continued: "Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Mont."
After the name of Blackstock's girlfriend was disclosed, a December 2024 report on the couple's rodeo business resurfaced, exposing Jones as Clarkson's "former assistant."
A LinkedIn profile for Jones seemed to confirm the report while listing her other related career endeavors — including an executive assistant position to Blackstock.
Who Is Brittney Marie Jones?
"I successfully assistant managed day to day for artist, Kelly Clarkson under manager, Brandon Blackstock in Los Angeles for music and television," a description on her profile read, according to The Sun. "After a change in management for Ms. Clarkson, I transitioned to Executive Assistant for Mr. Blackstock’s cattle operation in Montana, where I currently run the office and handle administration work."
"I also currently fulfill personal assistant duties for Mr. Blackstock," it noted.
It's unclear when Blackstock and Jones' romantic relationship began, as not much was known about the talent manager's love life following his messy divorce from Clarkson — which wasn't finalized until March 2022, almost two years after the "Stronger" singer initially filed to legally end their nearly 7-year marriage.
Brandon Blackstock Died From Cancer at Age 48
Because of Blackstock's extremely private lifestyle in recent years, many were shocked to hear the music executive died at age 48 after a secret cancer battle.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family said in a statement. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."