Mario Lopez Hilariously Teaches Kelly Clarkson Jiu-Jitsu's 'Rear Naked Choke'
Though she may be famed for her singing abilties, it seems singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has a new talent — executing tricky martial arts moves.
Earlier this week, TV icon Mario Lopez stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he taught the “Since U Been Gone” songstress a quick Jiu-Jitsu lesson — specifically, how to enact a “rear naked choke.”
“It’s kind of got a naughty name to it,” Lopez teased while standing behind the star.
“You’re very close to me while saying the word ‘naked’,” Kelly quipped back, joking, “I think I’ve had this dream.”
HEARTBREAKS UNITE! KELLY CLARKSON, KELSEA BALLERINI & CARLY PEARCE TO COLLABORATE FOR DIVORCE ANTHEM AT CMA AWARDS
Yet all potential double entendres aside, Lopez’s lesson was fairly effective, with the American Idol winner prompting the Saved by the Bell alum to tap out after giving the move a try.
“Next time a guy is out of line with you, you can put him to sleep,” he remarked to newly single Clarkson.
However, it seems Lopez could also learn a thing or two from the musician — specifically, when it comes to playing cards.
Earlier this week, Clarkson’s American Idol competitor Justin Guarini, got candid about her hidden talent — being “a killer” at card games, particularly the game speed.
“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If you ever have the chance to see Kelly, and she ever says, ‘Hey, do you want to play a card game?’ Don’t,” Guarini joked during an appearance on his former From Justin to Kelly costar’s eponymous series on Wednesday, January 4.
KELLY CLARKSON'S 'AMERICAN IDOL' COSTAR JUSTIN GUARINI SAYS SHE WAS 'KILLER' AT BEHIND-THE-SCENES CARD GAMES
“We would hang out, and we would play speed because there were these huge swaths of time, and we would play speed,” he remembered during their time filming the Fox series’ inaugural first season in 2002s.
Despite his best efforts, it seems he almost always came up short while up against Clarkson’s impressive cards chops, as OK! reported earlier this week.
“I think I may have won twice in the hundred times that we played together,” he joked of their behind-the-scenes competition.
“I’ve always been competitive,” Clarkson quipped back amid his story.