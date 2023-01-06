OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The Kelly Clarkson Show
OK LogoNEWS

Mario Lopez Hilariously Teaches Kelly Clarkson ​​Jiu-Jitsu's 'Rear Naked Choke'

kelly mario nbc pp
Source: nbc
By:

Jan. 6 2023, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Though she may be famed for her singing abilties, it seems singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has a new talent — executing tricky martial arts moves.

Earlier this week, TV icon Mario Lopez stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he taught the “Since U Been Gone” songstress a quick ​​Jiu-Jitsu lesson — specifically, how to enact a “rear naked choke.”

Article continues below advertisement
mario kelly
Source: nbc

“It’s kind of got a naughty name to it,” Lopez teased while standing behind the star.

“You’re very close to me while saying the word ‘naked’,” Kelly quipped back, joking, “I think I’ve had this dream.”

HEARTBREAKS UNITE! KELLY CLARKSON, KELSEA BALLERINI & CARLY PEARCE TO COLLABORATE FOR DIVORCE ANTHEM AT CMA AWARDS

Article continues below advertisement

Yet all potential double entendres aside, Lopez’s lesson was fairly effective, with the American Idol winner prompting the Saved by the Bell alum to tap out after giving the move a try.

“Next time a guy is out of line with you, you can put him to sleep,” he remarked to newly single Clarkson.

However, it seems Lopez could also learn a thing or two from the musician — specifically, when it comes to playing cards.

Earlier this week, Clarkson’s American Idol competitor Justin Guarini, got candid about her hidden talent — being “a killer” at card games, particularly the game speed.

mario kelly
Source: nbc
Article continues below advertisement

“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If you ever have the chance to see Kelly, and she ever says, ‘Hey, do you want to play a card game?’ Don’t,” Guarini joked during an appearance on his former From Justin to Kelly costar’s eponymous series on Wednesday, January 4.

KELLY CLARKSON'S 'AMERICAN IDOL' COSTAR JUSTIN GUARINI SAYS SHE WAS 'KILLER' AT BEHIND-THE-SCENES CARD GAMES

“We would hang out, and we would play speed because there were these huge swaths of time, and we would play speed,” he remembered during their time filming the Fox series’ inaugural first season in 2002s.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK! Magazine

Despite his best efforts, it seems he almost always came up short while up against Clarkson’s impressive cards chops, as OK! reported earlier this week.

“I think I may have won twice in the hundred times that we played together,” he joked of their behind-the-scenes competition.

“I’ve always been competitive,” Clarkson quipped back amid his story.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.