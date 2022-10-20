Heartbreaks Unite! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce To Collaborate For Divorce Anthem At CMA Awards

The "Roses" singer and her estranged husband, Morgan Evans, announced the end of their five-year marriage in August. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” Ballerini said in a recent interview. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

Meanwhile, the "Next Girl" artist and Michael Ray tied the knot in the fall of 2019, but they wound up calling off their marriage in 2020, which Pearce called the "single-handedly the hardest year of my life."