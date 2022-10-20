Heartbreaks Unite! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce To Collaborate For Divorce Anthem At CMA Awards
Heartbreak will take center stage at the Country Music Awards this year. Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce — who have all gone through very public splits — will wear their hearts on their sleeves when they unite for a performance of Ballerini's anthem "You're Drunk, Go Home."
While recording the track with her fellow country queens, the American Idol alum allegedly even knocked back a few drinks, so suffice to say, the performance is bound to be powerful, show-stopping and fun.
SPILLING THE TEA! KELLY CLARKSON GETS OLIVIA WILDE TO DISH ON HARRY STYLES & SPLIT FROM JASON SUDEIKIS
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares children River Rose, 8, and Remington, 6, pulled the plug on their marriage in June 2020.
In March 2022, the former couple officially reached a divorce settlement, with the talk show host getting primary custody of their children and the former talent agent receiving $115,000 a month in spousal support until 2024.
The end of Clarkson's marriage heavily influenced all her upcoming music. "I told my label, 'I can’t talk about this until I’ve gone through it,' and it’s just taken some time to do that," the vocalist explained. "That’s one of the reasons we’ve done a lot of Christmas stuff the past two years — because I was like, 'Well, that’s happy!'"
KELLY CLARKSON & CARRIE UNDERWOOD 'VERY COMPETITIVE' WITH EACH OTHER: REPORT
The "Roses" singer and her estranged husband, Morgan Evans, announced the end of their five-year marriage in August. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” Ballerini said in a recent interview. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”
Meanwhile, the "Next Girl" artist and Michael Ray tied the knot in the fall of 2019, but they wound up calling off their marriage in 2020, which Pearce called the "single-handedly the hardest year of my life."