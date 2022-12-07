Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards.
The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist.
"Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip.
Luckily this time, The Kelly Clarkson Show host's followers loved the ensemble. "Love your look! 😍❤️ Congrats on the win!!! 👏👏👏," one social media user penned under the post.
"You look stunning. I'm glad you are foregoing the wide belts. You need a softer look. 😍😍," an additional fan wrote, while another added, "Finally a dress without a belt!!! 👏👏❤️Not in a bad way just so happy about that! You look great! Wow!! Congratulations 😍."
The positive reaction to this glamorous look was vastly different to her CMAs performance attire, which drew fan outrage, even making them call for Clarkson to fire her stylist.
The denim A-line dress she wore to open the show with fellow music superstars, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, drew harsh criticism from the internet, who felt Clarkson should have been dressed better for the big moment.
"So beautiful, but I don't understand why your stylist picks out the outfits they do. I don't think I've seen you in anything that enhances your true beauty," one social media user said of Candice Lambert McAndrews, while another chimed in writing, "girl I love you so much but your stylist sucks. Sorry."
"I’m a big fan Kelly but you have to get a new stylist!" another fan expressed. "They make you look old & frumpy & puts ugly belts on everything! You need to wear more clothes like you did on the show with Snoop [Dogg]! You always looked awesome! You are too beautiful for frumpy dresses, belts, and tights! Love you!!"