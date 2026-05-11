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Kelly Clarkson Makes a Surprise Return to 'The Voice' After Ending Daytime Talk Show

split photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA; @nbcthevoice/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson is returning to 'The Voice' after ending her daytime talk show to focus on family.

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May 11 2026, Published 5:05 a.m. ET

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Kelly Clarkson has announced her return to NBC’s The Voice following the conclusion of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

NBC shared the exciting news on Instagram, stating, “Team Kelly has RE-entered the chat. Kelly Clarkson returns as a Coach this fall on The Voice!”

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image of Kelly Clarkson is officially returning to 'The Voice' after announcing the end of her daytime talk show.
Source: @nbcthevoice/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson is officially returning to 'The Voice' after announcing the end of her daytime talk show.

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Source: @nbcthevoice/Instagram
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Clarkson previously appeared as a coach on the popular singing competition from Seasons 14 to 21. After her initial departure, she returned for Season 23 but left the show to relocate to New York City with her children after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

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image of NBC revealed that Kelly Clarkson will once again join the singing competition as a coach this fall season.
Source: MEGA

NBC revealed that Kelly Clarkson will once again join the singing competition as a coach this fall season.

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In January, Page Six reported that Clarkson would conclude The Kelly Clarkson Show after its current Season 7. Sources indicated that her exit from daytime television was “definite,” emphasizing the increasing challenges of sustaining a talk show in the current media landscape.

“It’s a lot to put on,” one insider stated. “Looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore.”

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image of Kelly Clarkson confirmed she would be leaving her show in February.
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson confirmed she would be leaving her show in February.

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Clarkson confirmed the news herself in an emotional Instagram post on February 2.

She expressed her gratitude for the experiences gained over the past seven seasons, saying, “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show."

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Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram
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image of The singer moved to New York City with her children following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

The singer moved to New York City with her children following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

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In her heartfelt message, she expressed appreciation for her band, crew, and the guests who had joined her on the show. She also thanked her loyal fans for their support and acknowledged NBC for their partnership.

Clarkson concluded her message by stating, “This isn’t goodbye.”

In February, sources indicated that Clarkson was preparing for a “new phase” in her life that would allow her to be “more present at home” with her two children, River Rose, 11 and Remington, 9.

Last summer, she had to step back from her show to care for her family after the passing of her ex-husband, Blackstock.

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