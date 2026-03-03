Why Did Kelly Clarkson End Her Talk Show? Singer Has 'Too Much' on Her 'Plate'
March 3 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson has officially decided to end The Kelly Clarkson Show after a successful seven-season run.
The singer and talk show host emphasized the importance of family in her decision.
“I think everybody probably gets the timing,” Clarkson stated in a February 20 episode of Today.
At 43, she recognizes the changes in her family life and understands the need to prioritize her children, River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9. Clarkson shares these children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in 2025 after a battle with cancer.
Clarkson's announcement, made earlier this month, came as she expressed her desire to focus on her family. “I know everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she’s quitting,’ but I still have other jobs,” she told Today anchor Carson Daly.
She mentioned the overwhelming nature of her commitments, stating, “There’s just too much on the plate.”
For Clarkson, the decision to step away was not merely about quitting a job but about making room for what truly matters. On February 2, she posted on Instagram, “This was not an easy decision.” She acknowledged the emotional weight of leaving her crew behind, saying, “The crew’s been incredible. … That was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision there as a momma.”
The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted on NBC in September 2019, and Clarkson later moved production to New York City in fall 2023 amid her family's relocation. “My family is [on the] East Coast,” she explained. “It was one of those things where I just had to.”
During her farewell, Clarkson expressed gratitude for her team. “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people,” she said in a statement shared with Us Weekly. She reflected on the memorable experiences over the years and acknowledged the support from fans and NBC.
“This season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she confirmed. Clarkson indicated that stepping away from the daily schedule is necessary for her family.
“This feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” she added.
Despite her departure from the show, Clarkson reassured fans that “this isn’t goodbye.”
She plans to continue her music career, perform shows, and make appearances on The Voice. “You never know where I might show up next,” she concluded, leaving fans eager for her next move.