Why Did Kelly Clarkson End Her Talk Show? Singer Has 'Too Much' on Her 'Plate'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson has officially decided to end The Kelly Clarkson Show after a successful seven-season run. The singer and talk show host emphasized the importance of family in her decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY Kelly Clarkson announced the end of her talk show.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think everybody probably gets the timing,” Clarkson stated in a February 20 episode of Today. At 43, she recognizes the changes in her family life and understands the need to prioritize her children, River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9. Clarkson shares these children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in 2025 after a battle with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer said she needs to focus on family.

Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson's announcement, made earlier this month, came as she expressed her desire to focus on her family. “I know everybody thinks, ‘Oh, she’s quitting,’ but I still have other jobs,” she told Today anchor Carson Daly. She mentioned the overwhelming nature of her commitments, stating, “There’s just too much on the plate.”

Article continues below advertisement

For Clarkson, the decision to step away was not merely about quitting a job but about making room for what truly matters. On February 2, she posted on Instagram, “This was not an easy decision.” She acknowledged the emotional weight of leaving her crew behind, saying, “The crew’s been incredible. … That was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision there as a momma.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted on NBC in September 2019, and Clarkson later moved production to New York City in fall 2023 amid her family's relocation. “My family is [on the] East Coast,” she explained. “It was one of those things where I just had to.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY The show premiered in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

During her farewell, Clarkson expressed gratitude for her team. “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people,” she said in a statement shared with Us Weekly. She reflected on the memorable experiences over the years and acknowledged the support from fans and NBC. “This season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she confirmed. Clarkson indicated that stepping away from the daily schedule is necessary for her family. “This feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson thanked her staff and viewers.