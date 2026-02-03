or
4 Things to Know After Kelly Clarkson Announces Her Talk Show Is Ending After 7 Seasons

kelly clarkson announces talk show is ending after seasons what to know
Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson said ending 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons was 'not an easy decision.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 5:05 a.m. ET

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Has Been on the Air for 7 Seasons

https://media.okmagazine.com/brand-img/CpqFd6O3s/0x0/kelly-clarkson-announces-talk-show-is-ending-after-7-seasons-what-to-know-2-1770081873037.jpg
Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson confirmed her talk show is ending after seven seasons.

It's time for Kelly Clarkson to "Walk Away" from her hit talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The daytime talk show, which debuted in 2019, connects the Grammy-winning singer to her fans as she "uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition."

"I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations," Clarkson said in a statement before the first season aired. "Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!"

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Has Won Several Accolades

Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Season 7 episodes will air through 2026.

Throughout its years-long run, The Kelly Clarkson Show has earned numerous accolades while holding a top spot in daytime. It has more than 20 Daytime Emmy Awards under its belt, including Outstanding Talk Show Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

"It's important to say that not everybody really thinks about what's going on behind the scenes," she said in her acceptance speech after winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series in 2024. "The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said, 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'"

She added, "They really wrapped their arms around us, and they helped us move … The move has been so great, not just for me and my family, but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that — it is not unnoticed. I just want to say 'Thank You' for thinking of mental health as a product."

The Kelly Clarkson Show has also been honored at the People's Choice Awards, Gracie Awards, Webby Awards, Iris Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards — on top of nominations from other award-giving bodies.

In addition, Clarkson's talk show has surpassed 2 billion views across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, according to NBC.

Kelly Clarkson

Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson released a statement regarding her talk show's future on X.

In a statement on X on February 2, the mom-of-two confirmed The Kelly Clarkson Show is ending after its seventh season.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS, both in Los Angeles and New York," she told her fans. "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

Clarkson said the decision was not an "easy" one, but she ultimately decided to step away to focus on her kids, River and Remington, which "feels necessary and right for this next chapter of [their] lives."

"This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time… you never know where I might show up next," she concluded. "But for now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Syndication Studios, said The Kelly Clarkson Show "has been an extraordinary collaboration."

She continued in a press release, "I'm grateful to Kelly for bringing her talent and energy to this. Her warmth, quick sense of humor and connection with people created a show that made fans feel seen, heard and a little bit better about their day. We couldn't have achieved the show's success without our exceptional showrunner/EP Alex Duda, whose vision, leadership and unwavering commitment across all seven seasons have guided us through unprecedented times and a cross-country move. Together with producers, staff and crew, they created a legacy to be proud of."

Meanwhile, Valari Staab, Chairman of NBCUniversal Local, acknowledged how Clarkson's show has been a "valued part" of the NBC-owned stations' lineup.

"We thank Kelly and the production team for the wonderful, high-quality show they've produced consistently since 2019, and look forward to the remainder of this season as they complete their successful run," Staab expressed.

Kelly Clarkson Previously Sparked Exit Rumors After an Extended Leave

Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died at the age of 48.

Prior to the announcement, the "A Moment Like This" singer sparked exit rumors after her nearly two-week absence from the show due to a family-related "personal matter."

"The difficulty is that Kelly, like all of us, wants to be liked, and she had to deal with this new moment in her life. She knew she had to step down for a minute," a source told Page Six. "She has her priorities, and her family comes first, but I think she's been humbled by the whole situation… what has happened has given her a moment of clarity, I think."

There were also rumors suggesting other personalities, including Hoda Kotb, could take over the show. However, the buzz died down when Clarkson returned to her chair in March 2025.

