or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Kelly Clarkson's First Talk Show Episode Since Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death Was 'Emotional for All of Us,' Says Music Director

Composite photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube;mega

Season 7 of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' premiered on Monday, September 29.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson returned to the set of her talk show for the first time since the sudden death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

A new report revealed the Season 7 premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which aired on Monday, September 29, was filmed earlier in the month.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 7 Premiere of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The Season 7 premiere of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' was filmed after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died.
Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

The Season 7 premiere of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' was filmed after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died.

The first installment featured an interview with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey costars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, but the other segment hit a somber note, as she spoke to several people, such as bus drivers, who helped save lives during the flood in Texas Hill Country.

The mom-of-two, a Texas native, had tears in her eyes during the chat.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of For the singer's first episode back, she belted out The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights.'
Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

For the singer's first episode back, she belted out The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights.'

Jason Halbert, the show's music director, told the news outlet that filming was "emotional for all of us."

"I don't know how (Clarkson) compartmentalizes watching that segment, super emotional, and then jumping into, like, making crafts with kids, and then jumping into emoting a song," he noted, referring to the American Idol's tradition of covering a tune for "Kellyoke." For the first episode back, she belted out The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights."

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Is 'Looking for the Light' After a Dark Period

"A lot happened for us all in the last year, on personal and career levels," he continued. "You’re going to see some songs reflect things that maybe she wouldn’t talk about verbally in a sitting on the couch interview."

Showrunner Alex Duda noted of the episode, "When the world is dark or heavy, look for the light. We wanted to reaffirm that in our premiere this year."

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Brandon Blackstock Die?

Blackstock was 48 when he died in August from cancer.
Source: mega

Blackstock was 48 when he died in August from cancer.

As OK! reported, Blackstock's death was announced on August 7.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep stated at the time. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Clarkson canceled her August concerts to be with their kids.
Source: mega

Clarkson canceled her August concerts to be with their kids.

It was soon revealed that the talent manager, who was 48 when he passed, had been battling melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Though the exes had been separated since 2020 — finalizing their divorce two years later — they were still on decent terms due to co-parenting their two children.

One month before his death, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" crooner canceled several of her Las Vegas residency shows to be by Blackstock's side.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The 'American Idol' star and Blackstock share two children. He also has two older children from his first marriage.
Source: mega

The 'American Idol' star and Blackstock share two children. He also has two older children from his first marriage.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the Daytime Emmy winner told fans via social media. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.