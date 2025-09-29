Kelly Clarkson's First Talk Show Episode Since Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death Was 'Emotional for All of Us,' Says Music Director

Article continues below advertisement

Season 7 Premiere of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube The Season 7 premiere of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' was filmed after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died.

The first installment featured an interview with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey costars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, but the other segment hit a somber note, as she spoke to several people, such as bus drivers, who helped save lives during the flood in Texas Hill Country. The mom-of-two, a Texas native, had tears in her eyes during the chat.

Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube For the singer's first episode back, she belted out The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights.'

Jason Halbert, the show's music director, told the news outlet that filming was "emotional for all of us." "I don't know how (Clarkson) compartmentalizes watching that segment, super emotional, and then jumping into, like, making crafts with kids, and then jumping into emoting a song," he noted, referring to the American Idol's tradition of covering a tune for "Kellyoke." For the first episode back, she belted out The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights."

The Singer Is 'Looking for the Light' After a Dark Period

"A lot happened for us all in the last year, on personal and career levels," he continued. "You’re going to see some songs reflect things that maybe she wouldn’t talk about verbally in a sitting on the couch interview." Showrunner Alex Duda noted of the episode, "When the world is dark or heavy, look for the light. We wanted to reaffirm that in our premiere this year."

When Did Brandon Blackstock Die?

Source: mega Blackstock was 48 when he died in August from cancer.

As OK! reported, Blackstock's death was announced on August 7. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep stated at the time. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Source: mega Clarkson canceled her August concerts to be with their kids.

It was soon revealed that the talent manager, who was 48 when he passed, had been battling melanoma, a form of skin cancer. Though the exes had been separated since 2020 — finalizing their divorce two years later — they were still on decent terms due to co-parenting their two children. One month before his death, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" crooner canceled several of her Las Vegas residency shows to be by Blackstock's side.

Source: mega The 'American Idol' star and Blackstock share two children. He also has two older children from his first marriage.