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Kelly Clarkson Recalls 'Beautiful' Moment She Shared With Dolly Parton 30 Minutes After Divorce Was Finalized

Split of Kelly Clarkson; Dolly Parton.
Source: STEVEN BERGMAN / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA; MEGA

Kelly Clarkson recalled a touching moment she shared with Dolly Parton.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

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Kelly Clarkson shared one "beautiful" moment with Dolly Parton years ago, which she recounted during a new podcast interview several weeks after the superstar's death.

The "Piece by Piece" singer stopped by "Las Culturistas," hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, and discussed her relationship with the late country music legend. She explained that the two weren't close friends but really enjoyed each other's company every time they happened to be in the same room.

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Kelly Clarkson Shared a Powerful Moment With Dolly Parton

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Photo of Kelly Clarkson recalled the sweet anecdote on a podcast.
Source: LAS CULTURISTAS/IHEART/YOUTUBE

Kelly Clarkson recalled the sweet anecdote on a podcast.

At an event, Parton asked for Clarkson to perform a cover of "I Will Always Love You." While Clarkson of course accepted the request, there was an emotional roadblock for her.

"Not many people knew — I mean they knew she was side-stage and like watching me do it, but they didn't know, like my divorce papers — everything was final, my life — 30 minutes before that performance," Clarkson revealed. "So I found out right before that performance. And I'm sitting there and she kind of caught me. We were backstage and I was like, 'I'm sorry... it's just kind of a wild moment for me.'"

She continued, "She's just one of those people you don't have to know your whole life but you can in one instance. ... That moment for me, and what she said backstage to me was just a really beautiful thing, and really helpful, because I was like, 'Oh my God, you cannot break. Like this moment isn't about you. Like this is a tribute to someone.' ... It was just a really weird hour for me. She was very, very cool and I'll never forget that moment."

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Source: LAS CULTURISTAS/YOUTUBE

Kelly Clarkson opened up on the 'Las Culturistas' podcast.

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Kelly Clarkson Has Gushed About Dolly Parton Before

Photo of Kelly Clarkson has gushed about Dolly Parton before.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson has gushed about Dolly Parton before.

During an appearance on Today in September, the "Because of You" songstress had sung Parton's praises.

"She was just very cool as a human, not only as a musician," she said, calling the "Jolene" singer "such a lovely woman."

Clarkson added, "Even the first time I met her, [it] was like we’ve known each other for years."

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Kelly Clarkson's Tribute to the Late Dolly Parton

Photo of Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to Parton when she passed away.
Source: DSDD / JRAB / ZOB / ZDF / WENN.COM / MEGA

Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to Parton when she passed away.

After Parton sadly passed away from cancer at age 80 in late August, Clarkson took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

"Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends," she wrote. "I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will. What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us."

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Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/INSTAGRAM

'I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will,' Kelly Clarkson wrote of the late superstar

Kelly Clarkson's Marriage to Brandon Blackstock

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorced in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorced in 2022.

Clarkson was married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock between 2013 and 2022, during which they welcomed children River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 10.

Blackstock tragically passed away following a battle with cancer in 2025. He was 48.

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