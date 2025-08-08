When Did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Divorce? Inside Their Settlement and Alimony Details
Kelly Clarkson and her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, were married for nearly seven years before their high-profile split made headlines.
Fans are curious to learn all about their breakup following the talent agent’s death in August, including details about a hefty settlement payment.
When Did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Get Married?
Clarkson and Blackstock first met in May 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, when Blackstock was still married to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.
"We met years ago when I was working with Rascal Flatts," Clarkson told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS FM radio show in October 2012. "I didn't really know he was [my manager's] son and it was kind of weird. I was like 'Dude, I gotta know that guy.' We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, 'Oh, we're so getting married,' I was so that girl. When he became single, I was on the prowl."
After Blackstock divorced his first wife, he and Clarkson tied the knot in October 2013 after their reunion during the Super Bowl in 2012. The pair welcomed two children during their marriage: daughter River Rose, who was born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016.
When Did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Get Divorced?
Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. Their high-profile split was finalized after two years of legal battles. The "Since U Been Gone" singer and her ex-husband reached a divorce settlement in 2022 that outlined custody arrangements, property division and a hefty alimony agreement.
How Much Did Kelly Clarkson Pay in Alimony to Brandon Blackstock?
The Grammy winner was ordered to pay her ex a one-time payment of $1.3 million, along with $115,000 a month in spousal and child support until January 2024.
Why Did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Split?
At the time of their split, an insider close to the situation explained that the former couple "decided to call it quits after realizing the relationship hadn’t been working for a while."
"Kelly and Brandon work together non-stop, and that became a contention in their relationship. Brandon is the EP of her show as well as her manager. Also, Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn't," the source added.
Kelly Clarkson Canceled Shows to Be With Brandon Blackstock Before His Death
Hours before Blackstock’s death was announced on August 7, Clarkson publicly announced that she was canceling the rest of her Las Vegas residency to be with her family.
His family later confirmed Blackstock’s death and cancer diagnosis.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” they wrote in a statement. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."