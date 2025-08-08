NEWS When Did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Divorce? Inside Their Settlement and Alimony Details Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, were married for nearly seven years, and fans are still curious about their split and alimony. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 8 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson and her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, were married for nearly seven years before their high-profile split made headlines. Fans are curious to learn all about their breakup following the talent agent’s death in August, including details about a hefty settlement payment.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Get Married?

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock first met in May 2006.

Clarkson and Blackstock first met in May 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, when Blackstock was still married to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. "We met years ago when I was working with Rascal Flatts," Clarkson told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS FM radio show in October 2012. "I didn't really know he was [my manager's] son and it was kind of weird. I was like 'Dude, I gotta know that guy.' We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, 'Oh, we're so getting married,' I was so that girl. When he became single, I was on the prowl." After Blackstock divorced his first wife, he and Clarkson tied the knot in October 2013 after their reunion during the Super Bowl in 2012. The pair welcomed two children during their marriage: daughter River Rose, who was born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Get Divorced?

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. Their high-profile split was finalized after two years of legal battles. The "Since U Been Gone" singer and her ex-husband reached a divorce settlement in 2022 that outlined custody arrangements, property division and a hefty alimony agreement.

Article continues below advertisement

How Much Did Kelly Clarkson Pay in Alimony to Brandon Blackstock?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock leaves behind four kids.

The Grammy winner was ordered to pay her ex a one-time payment of $1.3 million, along with $115,000 a month in spousal and child support until January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Split?

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorced after nearly seven years of marriage.

At the time of their split, an insider close to the situation explained that the former couple "decided to call it quits after realizing the relationship hadn’t been working for a while." "Kelly and Brandon work together non-stop, and that became a contention in their relationship. Brandon is the EP of her show as well as her manager. Also, Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn't," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Canceled Shows to Be With Brandon Blackstock Before His Death

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock's death was announced on August 7.