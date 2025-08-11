NEWS Kelly Clarkson Struggles to Hold Back Tears Onstage Days Before Death of Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson was visibly emotional and held back tears as she performed in a video captured 12 days before her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s passing. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 11 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson was visibly emotional and struggling in a video captured 12 days before her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s passing. A TikTok user captured the “Stronger” artist, 43, during the July 26 show of her Las Vegas Studio Sessions residency, as she tried to hold back tears while performing a reworked version of her single “Piece by Piece.” “Compartmentalization!” Clarkson urged herself, bouncing on her feet and wiping away tears as she fought to hold back her emotions.

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years.

The American Idol alum explained how she changed the lyrics of the angsty tune — written in the wake of her 2020 split from Blackstock — to reflect more of where she is today. “I’ve never rewritten a song more and I probably never will,” the mother-of-two began. “I wrote this song with a lot of hope and projection for happiness and better than what was happening. And then, well, life set in and I had to change the lyrics. Everybody was like, ‘Wait, why aren’t you singing this song?’ And I was like, ‘Have you heard the lyrics?’ That’s fun. Embarrassing.”

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson changed the lyrics to 'Piece by Piece.'

Released in 2015, “Piece by Piece” is a ballad that appears to be dedicated to her estranged father, with the singer expressing how Blackstock was a more loving and supportive father and partner to her. “So I just wanted to explain how it feels now. I’m 43. I’ve done some therapy, and I changed the lyrics now and I think it’s perfect. I promise. I’m not gonna change it again,” she told the audience. “It just represents, kind of, I don’t know I feel like we grow up, right? And this is the more grown up version of it.”

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Divorce Was Messy

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock welcomed two children during their marriage.

Clarkson and Blackstock split in 2020, with the “Stronger” artist ordered to pay her ex a hefty settlement. Clarkson initially changed the lyrics to "Piece by Piece" in 2023, seemingly referencing the messy split, “I just walk away, when they ask for money. I take care of me ‘cause I love me. Piece by piece I restored my faith that a heart can still beat even when it breaks.” In the updated version, Clarkson sings, “I’m learning everyday how to love me. I let go of the shame that you taught me. Piece by piece I restored the faith that a heart can still beat even if it breaks.”

Brandon Blackstock Died Following 3-Year Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died on August 7, 2025.