BREAKING NEWS
Who Has Custody of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Kids? Inside Their Divorce Court Battle

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's children
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and her late husband, Brandon Blackstock, welcomed two children during their marriage, and fans have been curious about their custody agreement.

Aug. 8 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson and her late husband, Brandon Blackstock, welcomed two children during their nearly 7-year marriage. Their messy divorce played out in the public eye, with the American Idol alum ordered to pay her ex a hefty alimony.

Beyond the financial settlement, many fans have been curious about how the former couple’s custody agreement was ultimately decided.

When Did Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Divorce?

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson were married for seven years.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson were married for seven years.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. At the time of their split, an insider close to the situation explained that the former couple "decided to call it quits after realizing the relationship hadn’t been working for a while."

"Kelly and Brandon work together non-stop, and that became a contention in their relationship. Brandon is the EP of her show as well as her manager. Also, Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn't," the source added.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Finalized Their Divorce in 2022

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock reached a divorce settlement in March 2022.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock reached a divorce settlement in March 2022.

Although they were declared legally single a year later, the pair didn’t reach a divorce settlement until March 2022.

The “Stronger” singer was ordered to pay her ex a one-time payment of $1.3 million, along with $115,000 a month in spousal and child support until January 2024.

Kelly Clarkson

Who Has Custody of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Kids?

image of The pair share two kids.
Source: MEGA

The pair share two kids.

Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed two children during their relationship: daughter River Rose, who was born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016.

As part of their divorce settlement, Clarkson was granted primary custody of their children, while the talent agent was given custody one weekend every month.

Blackstock is also a father to two adult children, daughter Savannah and son Seth, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth.

Brandon Blackstock Is Survived by His Four Children

Photo of Brandon Blackstock's death was confirmed on August 7.
Source: Savannah Blackstock Lee/Facebook

Brandon Blackstock's death was confirmed on August 7.

Blackstock's family confirmed his death on August 7 after a more than three-year battle with cancer. The announcement came hours after Clarkson publicly announced that she was canceling the remaining shows left in her Las Vegas residency to support her children’s father as he battled a “serious illness.”

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” they wrote in a statement. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

