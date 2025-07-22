Kelly Dodd Faces Backlash After 'Tacky' Video Mocking Denise Richards' Abuse Allegations Goes Viral

Kelly Dodd was slammed after she mocked Denise Richards’ abuse claims in a ‘tacky’ viral video.

In the video, Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal , lip-synced to a threatening audio clip of Phypers from Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As they re-enacted the tense moment, fans quickly took notice.

Kelly Dodd lip-synced to a clip of Aaron Phypers saying, ‘I’m going to crush your f------ hand.’

In the resurfaced scene, Phypers tells Richards, “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f------ hand. Stop it.”

Dodd captioned the video with a cheeky, “Denise and Aaron for Halloween??” seemingly poking fun at a very serious situation.

Fans immediately responded, expressing their outrage over what they deemed “very poor taste.”

Comments poured in, with one user stating, “Wow. That’s cruel, domestic abuse doesn’t get a costume or a vote.”

Another chimed in, “Tacky but expected,” as many rallied to support Richards.