Kelly Dodd Faces Backlash After 'Tacky' Video Mocking Denise Richards' Abuse Allegations Goes Viral
Kelly Dodd is stirring up controversy on social media after posting a video that many are calling “cruel” and “tacky.” The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a clip mocking Denise Richards’ shocking abuse allegations against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.
In the video, Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal, lip-synced to a threatening audio clip of Phypers from Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As they re-enacted the tense moment, fans quickly took notice.
In the resurfaced scene, Phypers tells Richards, “Don’t tell me what to say. I’m going to crush your f------ hand. Stop it.”
Dodd captioned the video with a cheeky, “Denise and Aaron for Halloween??” seemingly poking fun at a very serious situation.
Fans immediately responded, expressing their outrage over what they deemed “very poor taste.”
Comments poured in, with one user stating, “Wow. That’s cruel, domestic abuse doesn’t get a costume or a vote.”
Another chimed in, “Tacky but expected,” as many rallied to support Richards.
"I think it's horrible for Denise to see this," one concerned viewer wrote, highlighting the video's insensitivity.
Richards, 54, has been in the headlines recently after obtaining a restraining order against Phypers, 52. In court documents, she detailed a pattern of abuse, claiming, "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me...violently slap me in my face and head."
- Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Threatened to 'Crush' Actress' Hand in Disturbing Resurfaced Clip Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations
- Kelly Dodd Refuses To Let Boyfriend Rick Leventhal Appear On 'Real Housewives Of Orange County'
- Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Claims She Was Cheating on Him as Divorce Gets Nasty
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Richards alleged that Phypers even threatened her life, claiming he would kill himself if she reported him to the police. Phypers has vehemently denied all allegations, stating, "Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful."
This latest incident adds fuel to an ongoing fire of explosive claims between the estranged couple. Phypers has accused Richards of being addicted to Vicodin and having an affair, stating she needs an "intervention" for her alleged drug issues.
"I have never, ever physically harmed my wife, and I did not give her a black eye," Phypers insisted, claiming he was the real victim in the relationship.
Dodd and her husband aren't strangers to controversies. In 2020, she faced significant backlash for saying COVID-19 was "God's way of thinning the herd." She has also made comments on race, gender and ethnicity in the past, with some blurted out during RHOC.
On RHOC, she made an antisemitic comment to Heather Dubrow about Jewish people being funny. She also reportedly said, "I don't like or know any Black guys."