Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly Wears Late Rocker's Signature Tinted Glasses at His Emotional Funeral: Photos

Years before Ozzy's passing, he revealed in a 2011 interview that he didn't want his funeral to be a "mope fest."

"It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rockstars like me — are very lucky," he noted. "That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"

The British icon also said he doesn't care what kind of music they play during his final farewell.

"They can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy — but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope fest," he insisted.

"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of 'death.' There’ll be no harping on the bad times," Ozzy added.