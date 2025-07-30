Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Kelly Wears Late Rocker's Signature Tinted Glasses at His Emotional Funeral: Photos
Kelly Osbourne found a special way to honor her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, at his Wednesday, July 30, funeral.
In photos obtained by OK!, the reality star was seen at the Birmingham, England, procession wearing the rocker's signature tinted, round glasses. The mom-of-one arrived to the area dressed in an all black alongside brother Jack Osbourne and their mother, Sharon Osbourne.
Ozzy Osbourne's Family Attends His Funeral
The procession led to a bench in the city that was named after Ozzy's band Black Sabbath.
The family visited the spot, with the matriarch shedding tears as she added a bouquet of flowers to the tributes, which also included posters, cards and gifts. Kelly and Jack waved to the massive crowd, while Ozzy and Sharon's rarely seen daughter Aimee, as well as the musician's two kids with ex-wife Thelma Riley, Louis and Jessica, were also in attendance.
Years before Ozzy's passing, he revealed in a 2011 interview that he didn't want his funeral to be a "mope fest."
"It’s worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rockstars like me — are very lucky," he noted. "That’s why I don’t want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"
The British icon also said he doesn't care what kind of music they play during his final farewell.
"They can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy — but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope fest," he insisted.
"I’d also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of 'death.' There’ll be no harping on the bad times," Ozzy added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the "Crazy Train" singer passed away after a difficult battle with Parkinson's, with his family confirming his death in a joint statement.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," their message read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Ozzy Osbourne Wrote a Memoir Before He Died
The superstar's life and career will be explored in the upcoming Paramount+ documentary Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now. The vocalist also wrote a memoir, Last Rites, that will debut in October.
"LAST RITES is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into h---," the synopsis for the tome reads. "Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career, including his marriage to wife Sharon, as well as his reflections on what it took for him to get back onstage for the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time."